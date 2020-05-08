HSHP welcomes new principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg High School for Health Professions school board announced Derwin Farr has been selected as the new principal to lead the school in achievement, excellence and innovation.

Farr is a native of Union, and he currently resides in Columbia, where he has a wife and three daughters.

He received a bachelor’s degree in physical education from South Carolina State University in 1998 and a master’s degree in educational leadership (secondary administration and supervision) from The Citadel in 2007.

Farr is also a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served his country for four years, from 1988 to 1992.

He began his education career in 1998 in Clarendon County School District 2 as a physical education teacher, coach and middle school athletic director. He spent the next nine years as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Manning Junior High School, Fairfield Central High School and one year at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

In 2007 to 2012, Farr served as dean of students (ninth grade and 10th grade administrator), district Star Academy coordinator (at-risk/ over-aged students) at Eau Claire High School in Richland School District 1. He also served as an assistant principal, student intervention coordinator and principal of Marlboro County High School.

In a release, the district said one of his greatest strengths is encouraging students to stay on task, sustain their focus toward academic achievement and be the best that they can be while maintaining a safe and orderly learning environment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0