HSHP to hold meeting for school board candidates

The High School for Health Professions will hold school board elections for four open seats on Nov. 23-27.

Those interested in running for the HSHP school board can join the pre-election meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

The meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed via ringcentral.com, meeting ID: 1491314415. The meeting can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 469-445-0100, meeting ID: 149 131 4415.

HSHP has contracted with the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina to conduct the election process. Per South Carolina Law, at least 50 percent of the members of the board must be individuals who have a background in K-12 education or in business.

All members must be residents of the State of South Carolina. A person who has been convicted of a felony must not be elected to the board of directors.

