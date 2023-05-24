An Orangeburg charter school is expanding to better accommodate the growth in its number of ninth-grade students.

The Orangeburg High School for Health Professions is adding a $450,000, 5,500-square-foot Freshman Academy Center for the upcoming school year.

The expansion includes six modular units combined into one building. It is located at the bus loop, off the main entrance of the campus at 130 Howard Hill Drive.

The Freshman Academy Center will house all ninth-grade classes, including English language arts, mathematics, Earth science, modern world history, foundations of computer science and an administrator’s office with professional development space, according to school officials.

The center will serve a maximum of 125 freshman students with five additional instructors and one administrator.

“Growth here at HSHP is astounding,” HSHP Executive Director/Principal Derwin Farr said. “Our enrollment here at HSHP three years ago was at 350. We are now at 404, with an expected enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year to be at 440.”

“With the ever-growing numbers, especially for our Freshman Academy, the need for more space was evident,” Farr said.

The additional units and space were provided by Texas-based Boxx Modular in coordination with South Carolina-based Osmium Development Group.

The $450,000 does not include electrical, plumbing, set up or wiring.

The expansion is being funded through federal coronavirus Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.

“The center provides the school the opportunity to focus on the needs of our freshman students,” Freshman Academy Center Administrator Shanna White said. “This is where they can get those initial transitional needs upon entering HSHP, bonding with staff, building a rapport with the graduating cohort and building the foundation for the expectations of high school.”

The center will provide academic support for students taking dual enrollment classes. This includes the learning lab that is located within the center, White said.

White said the decision to expand the school was prompted by an analysis of South Carolina Department of Education data.

“We noticed that students were entering high school lacking the fundamental skills needed to thrive in ninth grade,” White said. “The inceptive idea was to ensure we provided the freshman students with the support needed to close the academic achievement gap.”

The HSHP was founded as a charter school in 2012 with a charter under the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5. In 2022, the school left the Orangeburg County School District and joined the Columbia-based Limestone Charter Association.

The HSPH charter school was initially located in the Orangeburg Technology Center on Magnolia Street with seven classrooms and 73 students. The school transitioned to the Nix Elementary building on Stilton Road for several years.

The health science-focused school on Howard Hill Drive houses 22 classrooms, an administrative suite and cafeteria. The school serves students in grades 9-12.