How the Confederate monument in Orangeburg came to be; historian suggests new location

After the American Civil War ended in 1865 with the victory by the Union and the loss by the Confederate states, people in the South decided to pay homage to the men and women who lost their lives fighting that war.

The general plans were to unveil a statue that would honor and remind the people of the sacrifices of the soldiers that fought for their belief.

On May 25, 1887, The T&D reported: “There is no use in talking about it, Orangeburg County is going to have a Confederate Monument.”

Then on June 15, 1887: “The Waiter Drill -- On Tuesday afternoon about twenty-five young ladies met at the Armory. A constitution was read by Capt. Hamilton, and adopted by the Society, so that the ‘Orangeburg Confederate Monument Association’ is started. We want now to hear that every household has a name on the roll.

“The membership is ten cents per month, or yearly members in advance one dollar. The young ladies will soon canvas for members.

“Just enclose your dues to the President, Miss Agnes Dibble, and express your wish to be a member.”

As the movement to have a Confederate monument to be located in Orangeburg rolled along, the ladies came up with the idea of posting a statue in each township in the county.