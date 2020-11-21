How T&D Region families are changing their Thanksgiving plans

Jarvis said while they will be separated this holiday, she is just happy that all of her siblings are alive and well, along with their families.

She said abiding by recommended health guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus is paramount.

“We are grateful. We thank God that as of now we are all here. We know in time this will pass, but we’re going to be obedient,” Jarvis said.

North resident Betty Strobert, who also has several siblings, said, “We’re not really doing anything differently, but it’s just going to be our immediate family. We’re going to gather at my sister Bess’ home and continue with the tradition.”

“We come up with and menu and different ones cook different things off the menu,” she said, but there will be no invitations for added guests beyond immediate family.

“With the pandemic and everything, this year we’re just going to do just us. If weather permits, we’ll set up tables outside but, if not, we’ll do it indoors. Before, we would just go in and anybody could just take a part.