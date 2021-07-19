Housing development planned; Holly Hill ‘is in the path of growth’

A new residential housing community is planned for Bunch Ford Road in the Holly Hill area.

Plans include building between 50 and 100 detached single-family, single-story and two-story homes.

“We really like Orangeburg County and feel like it is in the path of growth along the (Interstate) 26 corridor. In particular, we like the town of Holly Hill,” said Colin Stiles, owner of Virginia-based Terra Dominion Group Inc.

“We think it has a lot to offer young families and working families. It is a nice town with good schools, both public and private,” he said.

Also, “there is a lot of job growth along that corridor,” Stiles said. “There is not a lot of affordable new homes.”

Groundbreaking for the development is expected by the spring of 2022, with home construction to begin the fall of 2022, he said.

Stiles said he hopes to have a contractor in place within the next 60 to 90 days.

Stiles said the number of homes is still uncertain and will be contingent upon whether the property will have city or private sewer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The price range of the homes will be in the low- to middle-$200,000 range.