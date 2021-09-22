House to hold redistricting hearing; subcommittee meets at OCtech

The S.C. House’s redistricting subcommittee will hold a public hearing on the redistricting process today at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

The public hearing will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OCtech's Roquemore Auditorium, Building R, on 3250 St. Matthews Road.

The purpose of the hearing is not to propose plans. That opportunity will be available at a later time.

Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, is on the seven-member redistricting subcommittee.

Lawmakers are using the latest Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

The redistricting process is required to follow both federal and state law.

According to guidelines, legislative districts should have substantial equality of population. For S.C. House districts, this population is about 41,278.

In-person and written testimony will be accepted at the public hearings.

Written testimony may also be submitted in paper form at the meeting, by email to redistricting@schouse.gov, or by mail to: House Judiciary Committee (512 Blatt) Attn: Redistricting, P.O. Box 11867, Columbia, SC 29211