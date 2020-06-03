House, Senate candidate forum Thursday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Orangeburg Branch NAACP, Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and 93.7 the People’s Station are co-sponsoring an election forum Thursday night.

The forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Candidates running for S.C. House District 95 and S.C. Senate Districts 39 and 40 have been invited to participate.

The forum can be viewed at http://www.facebook.com/meetthecandidatesvirtualforum. The event will be also broadcast live by 93.7.

