House, Senate candidate forum Thursday night
House, Senate candidate forum Thursday night

The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Orangeburg Branch NAACP, Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and 93.7 the People’s Station are co-sponsoring an election forum Thursday night.

The forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Candidates running for S.C. House District 95 and S.C. Senate Districts 39 and 40 have been invited to participate.

The forum can be viewed at http://www.facebook.com/meetthecandidatesvirtualforum. The event will be also broadcast live by 93.7.

