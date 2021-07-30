House OKs millions for local projects; Claflin, S.C. State, Lake Marion system could receive funds

Congressman James E. Clyburn announced the U.S. House has approved more than $40 million to fund community projects in the Sixth Congressional District.

Those projects include renovating the former Kress building in downtown Orangeburg and extending the reach of the Lake Marion Regional Water Agency.

“This legislation will enable the federal government to better serve the American people. This bill makes significant investments in low-income and middle-class communities that have been devastated in the last year and will create jobs and economic opportunity,” Clyburn said in a release.

“I am pleased that nine of my community project funding requests were included in this legislation that will invest in critical priorities while targeting many of those investments in persistent poverty communities. These projects are essential to the communities I serve, and I will keep fighting to get them enacted into law,” he said.

The House passed its $600 billion spending bill on Thursday. The Senate is working on its own spending plan.

Clyburn noted the House bill funds priorities such as broadband internet, health care, transportation, housing, historic preservation and the “10-20-30” initiative to target resources to communities in need.