Hottest temperatures this summer forecast through weekend

The hottest temperatures this summer are forecast to arrive in The T&D Region through the weekend.

Temperatures are to soar to the century mark Friday and remain in the upper 90s through Sunday before cloud cover and rainfall move into the area early next week dropping temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a heat advisory Friday from noon until 8 p.m. with heat index values up to 110 degrees expected.

Heat advisories are issued when heat indices reach over 110 degrees for two or more hours, according to the NWS.

High temperatures for Orangeburg on Friday is forecast to be 100, for Saturday 99, and for Sunday 98.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday with a greater chance for Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to cool down into the 80s next week as rains move into the area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips for beating the heat.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can.