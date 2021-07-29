 Skip to main content
Hottest temperatures this summer forecast through weekend
Hottest temperatures this summer forecast through weekend

WED hot weather graphic

The hottest temperatures this summer are forecast to arrive in The T&D Region through the weekend.

Temperatures are to soar to the century mark Friday and remain in the upper 90s through Sunday before cloud cover and rainfall move into the area early next week dropping temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a heat advisory Friday from noon until 8 p.m. with heat index values up to 110 degrees expected.

Heat advisories are issued when heat indices reach over 110 degrees for two or more hours, according to the NWS.

High temperatures for Orangeburg on Friday is forecast to be 100, for Saturday 99, and for Sunday 98.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday with a greater chance for Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to cool down into the 80s next week as rains move into the area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips for beating the heat.

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can.

If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and using air conditioning in vehicles.

  • Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.
  • Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
  • Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
  • Don’t use the stove or oven to cook — it will make you and your house hotter.
  • Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.
  • Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.
  • Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
  • Never leave children or pets in cars.
  • If you play a sport that practices during hot weather, protect yourself and look out for your teammates.
  • If you are wearing a cloth face covering and feel yourself overheating or having trouble breathing, put at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others and remove the face covering.
  • Schedule workouts and practices earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.
  • Monitor a teammate’s condition, and have someone do the same for you.
  • Seek medical care right away if you or a teammate has symptoms of heat-related illness.
Smokey

Residents should also continue to be cognizant of the health effects related to smoke that originated from wildfires burning across parts of central and western Canada and the western United States.

Smoke from these fires can irritate the eyes and respiratory system, as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases.

Health and visibility impacts from the smoke could be experienced in all regions of the state.

DHEC recommends individuals with respiratory health issues limit time spent outdoors to avoid the smoke.

Keep windows and doors closed.

If running an air conditioner, keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.

Heat exhaustion, heat stroke

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

  • Confusion
  • Dark-colored urine (a sign of dehydration
  • Dizziness
  • Fainting
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Muscle or abdominal cramps
  • Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea
  • Pale skin
  • Profuse sweating
  • Rapid heartbeat

Treating heat exhaustion

  • Drink plenty of fluids, especially sports drinks to replace lost salt (avoid caffeine and alcohol).
  • Remove any tight or unnecessary clothing.
  • Take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath.
  • Apply other cooling measures such as fans or ice towels.
  • If such measures fail to provide relief within 15 minutes, seek emergency medical help, because untreated heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke.

Heat stroke symptoms

  • Body temperature over 104 degree
  • Fainting
  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

Treating heat stroke

  • Fan air over the patient while wetting their skin with water from a sponge or garden hose.
  • Apply ice packs to the patient's armpits, groin, neck, and back. Because these areas are rich with blood vessels close to the skin, cooling them may reduce body temperature.
  • Immerse the patient in a shower or tub of cool water.
  • If the person is young and healthy and suffered heat stroke while exercising vigorously -- what’s known as exertional heat stroke -- you can use an ice bath to help cool the body.
  • Do not use ice for older patients, young children, patients with chronic illness, or anyone whose heat stroke occurred without vigorous exercise. Doing so can be dangerous.
  • If emergency response is delayed, call the hospital emergency room for additional instructions.

Source: webmd.com

