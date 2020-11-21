Hospital working to improve finances; consultants examining several areas

The Regional Medical Center is looking for ways to improve its bottom line as it continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital’s chief financial officer says.
"COVID 19 has affected everything," interim CFO Rick Langosch told hospital trustees Thursday.
The virus has impacted hospital staffing and expenses, especially for items like personal protective equipment, he said.
The hospital is working with financial consultant Kaufman Hall to look at its revenue cycle as well as its managed care initiatives and contracts.
Incoming interim RMC CEO Kirk Wilson “and I are going through the priorities to see if we can make a difference in our profitability," Langosch said.
RMC is looking at:
• Renegotiating contracts
• Engaging with group purchasing organizations to reduce supply expenses
• Engaging medical device vendors for reduced pricing
• Reassessing service offerings for efficiencies
• Tracking productivity
• Developing a recruitment and retention committee
• Looking at contract pricing with pharmaceutical companies
• Reducing clinical variation
Earlier this year, the RMC entered a performance improvement consulting agreement with Kaufman Hall in an attempt to help right its financial ship due to the financial losses dealing with COVID.
Under the agreement, Kaufman Hall will conduct an analysis of the hospital and assess its areas of potential operational efficiencies.
On Thursday, the board approved a monitoring agreement with Kaufman Hall, allowing the company to monitor and audit progress for one year once the core project is complete.
During the month of October, RMC saw a total operating loss of about $2 million. The entire system – including the hospital's six primary care practices – saw a loss of $2.1 million.
The hospital did have a favorable net revenue for the month of about $793,000, but operating expenses were about $1.3 million over budget as well, Langosch said.
Contract labor cost RMC $1.1 million in October, the equivalent of 64 employees. It spent about $551,000 over the budgeted amount.
Langosch said supplies were also over budget by about $954,000 due to higher volumes in the operating room, lab and pharmacy.
In related matters:
• Edisto Regional Health Services Chair Gladys Arends said the hospital's primary care practices had 3,273 visits during the month of October and 213 telehealth visits.
Arends noted the hospital's new Express Care saw 261 visits for the month.
"The time spent in the Express Care ... is decreasing nicely," Arends said. Satisfaction scores are in the 90 percentile.
"The service line is growing very well,” she said.
• Trustees entered into closed session to discuss and receive information on a number of items including the president's report; the ongoing CEO search process; a revenue cycle, nursing staff, and stroke program update and to receive a real estate proposal.
• Trustees received an update on the purchase of property in St. Matthews.
The hospital is purchasing about 6-1/2 acres of land on U.S. Highway 601 in St. Matthews between Forest Drive and Amaker Street. The cost is about $180,000.
• RMC's lease of the Medical Arts Building located behind the hospital expires at the end of the year. The hospital is currently in negotiations for a five-year lease for portions of the building. The building houses a number of hospital services, including cardiology, orthopedics and endocrinology.
• The board voted to not accept reimbursement for the construction/paving costs from Bamberg County for the loop road surrounding the newly constructed Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.
Bamberg County helped the hospital pave the road and if the funds are reimbursed, the road would become public. Bamberg County officials say the $155,000 not reimbursed to the hospital will go toward the paving of other county roads.
• Trustees named RMC Foundation Board officers for 2021: Charles Williams III, chair; Dr. Tracy Macpherson, chair-elect; Allen Fairey, treasurer and Rebekkah Brailsford, secretary.
• Richburg thanked outgoing hospital President Charles Williams for his service to the hospital over the past three years. He will serve as president until Dec. 10.
