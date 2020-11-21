Hospital working to improve finances; consultants examining several areas

• Reducing clinical variation

Earlier this year, the RMC entered a performance improvement consulting agreement with Kaufman Hall in an attempt to help right its financial ship due to the financial losses dealing with COVID.

Under the agreement, Kaufman Hall will conduct an analysis of the hospital and assess its areas of potential operational efficiencies.

On Thursday, the board approved a monitoring agreement with Kaufman Hall, allowing the company to monitor and audit progress for one year once the core project is complete.

During the month of October, RMC saw a total operating loss of about $2 million. The entire system – including the hospital's six primary care practices – saw a loss of $2.1 million.

The hospital did have a favorable net revenue for the month of about $793,000, but operating expenses were about $1.3 million over budget as well, Langosch said.

Contract labor cost RMC $1.1 million in October, the equivalent of 64 employees. It spent about $551,000 over the budgeted amount.

Langosch said supplies were also over budget by about $954,000 due to higher volumes in the operating room, lab and pharmacy.

