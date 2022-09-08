Hospital won’t join residency partnership; president says program would hurt RMC

The Regional Medical Center's plans to partner with Family Health Centers to create a family practice residency program have fallen through.

Family Health Centers received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, to make the partnership possible.

“We were investigating and participating in that program, but after looking at some research on the HRSA grant and what that would mean to the hospital if we participated at the level that had been proposed by the Family Health Centers, it actually would have hurt the hospital,” RMC President and CEO David Southerland said.

“We would have had to take a less reimbursement, which affected the whole hospital. We decided to not head in that direction,” he said.

Implementation of the program was expected to cost more than the $750,000 HRSA grant provided.

The hospital announced in January 2022 that it had entered into discussions with Family Health Centers about how the funding would be distributed to hire a family practice residency program director.

There were funding questions about how much it would cost to pay doctors to serve as mentors or clinical instructors.

The program's goal was to train and attract more family medicine providers to serve patients in rural communities. After three years, it would have had about 18 doctors in the program.

The RMC and FHC partnership has been discussed in closed session during meetings of the RMC Board of Trustees over the past few months. No action had ever been publicly taken by the board on the matter.

FHC Chief Executive Officer Leon Brunson Sr. could not be reached for comment.