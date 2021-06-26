Hospital wants to keep fed. cash; RMC has received $26.5M in CARES Act money, more

The hospital has received a total of about $26.5 million in CARES Act money since the pandemic began. The amount it has received in PPP was not immediately available.

Trustee Boyd McLeod asked if the hospital has applied for forgiveness for the PPP loan. RMC Vice President for Physician Practice Operations Sabrina Robinson confirmed that it has.

“We have not used the money yet,” Robinson explained. “I don’t know if we received the confirmation of the approval of forgiveness, since we have not used it yet but I can follow up.”

Trustee Dr. Vann Beth Shuler said, “I don’t see how you can get forgiveness because what they ask is that you document how you spent it. Then they decide if they want to forgive it.

“We have to do something so we can spend it and then have the information to meet the deadline here. If not, we are going to have to pay it back.”

Trustee Dawn Robinson said, “As long as you meet the criteria with the payroll and the utilities and expenditures there, we can leave that money in an account and use your other reserves and then apply for forgiveness. You just have to show that you have met the expenses.”

