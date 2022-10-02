Hospital transition won’t come overnight; RMC-MUSC partnership given final OK

While Orangeburg and Calhoun counties have given the final OK to a partnership between the Regional Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina, the transition could take some time to reach completion.

“The change will not be done overnight,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said during a special, called meeting of County Council last week.

“There is a process in place for the change,” Young said.

Hospital employees and the public will be kept abreast of all the significant decisions and changes during the transition process, he said.

Both Young and county attorney D'Anne Haydel will be a part of the transition team and will keep council and the public abreast of any updates.

“There will be a coordinated campaign for information that will be going out from MUSC and TRMC and the county as well to push out information about the process,” Young said.

He added, “MUSC has already been working with RMC to come up with information they will put out. They will meet with employees so everybody understands what is going on.”

Haydel echoed Young.

“This is a project that is involved in a heavily regulated area,” Haydel said. “There are licensing agencies and not just one, but several.”

“Sometimes people think that because something doesn't happen right away that means trouble, but it doesn't,” Haydel said. “This is a process. Several other counties have been through this process. It doesn't happen overnight.”

“Our council and Calhoun County have both set up the framework so we can complete that transaction,” Haydel said. “It will take time.

“I hope no one panics unnecessarily.”

Haydel said due diligence could slow things down in the process.

Council gave unanimous final approval Wednesday to the RMC and the MUSC partnership. The deadline was Oct. 1.

Orangeburg and Calhoun counties jointly own the hospital, and both had to approve the change. Calhoun County Council also approved the partnership.

Orangeburg County Council also appointed five individuals to the new, 11-member MUSC Health Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties board. The appointees are:

• James L. Jordan – representing the eastern end of Orangeburg County

• Dr. Yvonne Johnson – representing central Orangeburg County. Johnson is a current RMC board member and has served on the hospital's working transition group.

• Dr. Franklin C. Coulter – representing the western end of Orangeburg County. Coulter is a current member of the RMC board and has served on the hospital's working group.

• Jeannine Kees – at-large member. Kees is the vice president and broker-in-charge of The Moore Group.

• Danny Mixon – at-large member. Mixon is the founder and owner of Orangeburg's Mixon Seed Co. Inc.

Council also unanimously appointed Kathy Booker as the chief of board operations. Booker currently serves as executive assistant to the RMC president and CEO.

Council also named current RMC Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Robinson as the transition liaison to the board.

In addition to these five board members appointed by Orangeburg, Calhoun County Council appointed two at-large members: Cynthia Keller and Steve Tyson.

Two members were also appointed by the legislative delegation: Holly Hill Mayor William Johnson and LaKisha L. Warmack, first lady of Claflin University.

Johnson was chosen because of his vision and leadership skills, community involvement and experience serving on a variety of boards at the local and national level.

Warmack was chosen because of her expertise and ability as a nurse and patient educator, previous board experience, involvement in the higher education community and connection to resources.

Dr. Lucius Craig III was appointed by virtue of his position as RMC’s chief of medical staff and Dr. John Samies was appointed by virtue of his position as medical staff executive committee chair.

Councilwoman Deloris Frazier requested the county recognize RMC board members for their service and inform those who applied to the new board about the status of their applications.

Young said hospital administration is planning to recognize the former trustees with plaques. Council will plan to issue proclamations honoring the service of the trustees.

In other business, council unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing Sept. 22 as American Businesswoman's Day. The day recognizes all women and the efforts of working women.

The American Business Women's Association was founded in 1949 and was recognized in 1983 and 1986 by Congressional resolution and a proclamation issued by President Ronald Reagan.

The local ABWA was established in 1981 and the EmpowerHer ABWA was established in 2018 by Orangeburg resident Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes. Jamerson-Holmes owns Rachelle's Island and Thee Matriarch Bed and Breakfast in Orangeburg.