Hospital stops most visits; coronavirus cases lead to changes
Regional Medical Center

Regional Medical Center

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The Regional Medical Center says it is no longer allowing people to visit patients, with some exceptions, because of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

“RMC is full in terms of beds available that we are able to staff, and we are still holding patients in the ER each day due to COVID,” Interim RMC CEO and President Kirk Wilson said.

Children or patients requiring assistance to maintain safety, as determined by hospital staff, may be allowed one visitor.

Patients who are at the end of their lives will be allowed limited visitors. However, if the patient is COVID positive, staff must accompany visitors to ensure the visitors are wearing appropriate protective personal equipment.

Maternity patients are allowed one support person during labor and delivery.

The RMC emergency departments in Orangeburg and Bamberg are only allowing one visitor for children or patients who require assistance to maintain safety.

No visitors under the age of 18 years will be allowed.

Vendors are also asked to schedule appointments to conduct business with RMC staff.

Hospital officials continue to evaluate elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the daily COVID volumes in the hospital.

Only a few have been cancelled so far, according to hospital officials.

The restrictions will be in place until cases fall.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 85% of RMC's beds were occupied through Monday morning.

DHEC reports 138 beds were occupied and 24 beds were available. Of the 138 occupied, 49 were occupied by COVID patients.

About 17 ICU beds were occupied with three available. Of the beds occupied in ICU, 11 were occupied by COVID patients, according to DHEC.

Six patients were on ventilators, with 17 ventilators available. Two of the ventilators in use were used by COVID patients, according to DHEC.

Over the last two weeks, Orangeburg County has had about 1,070 new cases of the coronavirus.

Bamberg County and Calhoun County have each had about 113 new cases reported in the last two weeks.

