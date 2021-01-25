Hospital stops most visits; coronavirus cases lead to changes

The Regional Medical Center says it is no longer allowing people to visit patients, with some exceptions, because of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

“RMC is full in terms of beds available that we are able to staff, and we are still holding patients in the ER each day due to COVID,” Interim RMC CEO and President Kirk Wilson said.

Children or patients requiring assistance to maintain safety, as determined by hospital staff, may be allowed one visitor.

Patients who are at the end of their lives will be allowed limited visitors. However, if the patient is COVID positive, staff must accompany visitors to ensure the visitors are wearing appropriate protective personal equipment.

Maternity patients are allowed one support person during labor and delivery.

The RMC emergency departments in Orangeburg and Bamberg are only allowing one visitor for children or patients who require assistance to maintain safety.

No visitors under the age of 18 years will be allowed.

Vendors are also asked to schedule appointments to conduct business with RMC staff.

