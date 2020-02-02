The Regional Medical Center is seeking to improve its patient billing process.
"RMC is looking at all aspects of the revenue cycle to ensure we are efficient and effective in our billing to both insurers and patients," RMC Vice President of Strategic Planning and Marketing Carol Koenecke-Grant said.
"Part of this is looking at the process and replacing manual processes with automated, electronic processes,” she said.
RMC trustees discussed current billing practices behind closed doors during the hospital’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. The board said the matter is a contractual issue.
It took no action following the discussion.
Koenecke-Grant said examining the hospital's revenue stream is important for both the hospital and for patients.
"Additional revenue assures the long-term sustainability of RMC," she said.
The board's discussion of the revenue cycle came after auditors revealed during the meeting that the hospital officially lost $2.4 million during the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
The loss could have been worse were it not for the hospital's investment gains, said Mike Kelly, partner with North Carolina-based auditing firm Dixon Hughes Goodman.
"You stayed pretty consistent to where you were in the prior year," Kelly said.
The audit shows the hospital’s total operating revenue for the year was $223,116,453 and total operating expenses were $229,297,605.
Non-operating revenues including return on investments and non-capital grants and contributions came in at $3.8 million for the year, helping to offset the $6.2 million loss.
Kelly noted that during the year, “salaries and wages decreased, professional fees and services increased.”
“In 2019, you outsourced your lab to Quest Lab,” he said. “You also had a new ED physician contract as well.”
The decrease in revenues was blamed on a decrease in volumes in inpatient services.
Kelly also noted the hospital’s third-party payer settlement received through disproportionate share was down to $4.9 million in 2019 compared to $7.9 million in 2018.
Kelly praised the hospital’s administration for its professionalism and said there were no problems working with management in conducting the audit. He said there were also no audit adjustments found.
The hospital received an unmodified or clean opinion, meaning the financial statements are correct and can be relied upon by the hospital in making financial decisions, Kelly said.
The audit was for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2019.
Trustees unanimously approved the 2019 audit report.
In related matters, the hospital saw a total loss for the month December of about $597,000. Year-to-date, the hospital has seen a loss in operations of $1.7 million.
The entire system, including the hospital’s seven family practices, saw a total loss for the month of December of about $743,000 and a total loss year-to-date of $2.2 million.
In other matters, RMC financial consultant David Yon noted both the hospital’s capital reserve fund and pension fund each had about $55 million.
“I come with good news,” Yon said. “The markets were very favorable last year and smiled on your portfolio as well.”
He said the capital reserve fund was up about 4.5 percent and outperformed its benchmark and grew by $2.9 million last year.
The pension fund had a return of 19.7 percent, which was 5.2 percent over the benchmark and the fund made $8.8 million.
Trustees also approved an update to the hospital’s charity policy. It was the first update to the policy since 2015.
RMC Chief Financial Officer Liza Porterfield said the policy is relatively unchanged since 2015.
The only revisions to the charity policy include:
• The removal of the 550 FICO score or lower as a trigger for a charity. The policy will now require individuals to complete a charity application for record keeping of charity requests and approvals.
• Added that the charity policy is for Orangeburg and Calhoun county residents.
• Updated the federal policy guidelines.
• Clarified that the policy applies to RMC services only and not to doctor offices.
In other business:
• RMC CEO Charles Williams provided his goals for the hospital in the new year, including enhancing the care experience for patients, families and employees and improving the financial performance of the hospital.
• The hospital’s Strategic Planning Committee received a demonstration of the hospital’s new Stryker Maxo equipment. The hospital has implemented robotic technology for joint replacement surgery.
• It was reported that individuals will be able to directly contact primary care facilities going forward. Previously, patients would connect to a call center for service. The center was discontinued Jan. 6.
• Trustees entered into closed session to receive a presidential report related to personnel and contractual matters; a legal update from the hospital attorney; reports from the hospital's quality and strategic planning committees, and a benefits update.
An employment agreement for Williams was also discussed in closed session but not voted upon.
