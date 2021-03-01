Hospital’s new robot to help with surgeries; RMC acquires da Vinci Xi robotic system

The Regional Medical Center has expanded its technology to include the da Vinci Xi robotic system, which officials say offers the “most advanced form of minimally-invasive surgery available.”

Dr. Bruce Williams, an RMC gynecologist, performed the hospital’s first surgery using the robotic system.

“I anticipate that when patients find out about the benefits of using robotic-assisted technology, they will be eager to schedule procedures they have been delaying such as hysterectomies, which have a much longer recovery time and are more painful without using the da Vinci,” Williams said.

Similar to the Mako robotic-assisted technology used by RMC orthopedic surgeons for knee and hip replacements, the da Vinci robotic-assisted technology is an alternative to both “open” surgery and conventional minimally-invasive laparoscopy.

“The da Vinci is the most advanced form of minimally-invasive surgery available. Its technology is incredibly precise and allows our accomplished physicians to perform surgery on some of the most difficult cases,” said Kirk Wilson, interim CEO and president.

In traditional “open” surgery, surgeons make large incisions in skin and muscle so they can see into and work on the area of concern.