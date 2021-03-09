Hospital’s new CEO to start in April

The Regional Medical Center’s new president and chief executive officer is expected to start work April 26, if not sooner, according to the board chairman.

"He has accepted. He is looking forward to coming,” RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said.

Hospital trustees voted last week to name David M. Southerland as president and CEO. On Monday, they unanimously approved his compensation package.

The hospital said details of the package will be released once he signs the contract.

"We don't have one (a contract) until he signs it," Richburg said. He said details of the contract will most likely be released by the end of the week.

"We are going to chart in a different direction now," Richburg said. "A paradigm shift, culture-wise."

"The community as well as RMC specific is looking forward to that," he said.

Southerland received his bachelor's degree from Clemson University in zoology and biology. He received a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and a master’s degree in management from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.