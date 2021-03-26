Hospital providing coronavirus bonuses; CEO thanks Cobb-Hunter for assistance

Regional Medical Center employees will receive bonuses based on the hours they worked during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some employees will be eligible to receive up to $2,000 as part of a retention pandemic bonus.
Employees working more hours during the pandemic will receive more bonus pay, interim CEO Kirk Wilson said Thursday.
“We will reward the health care heroes here at the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center with a special bonus that will vary based on how many hours they worked during the last year – from March 20 until today,” Wilson said. “It is a retention bonus and a ‘thank you” bonus for all the hard work they put in so we can continue to treat and vaccinate people.”
The bonuses will be given to all the hospital's 1,300 employees except for doctors and physician assistants, who are under contract. The RMC Board of Trustees agreed to the payout during its regular board meeting on Tuesday.
The bonuses are made possible through the state's Joint Bond Review Committee's COVID Response Reserve Account relief fund, which allocated about $12 million to four hospitals in the state, Wilson said. RMC will receive $3 million.
About two-thirds of the money will go toward employee bonuses while the rest will help fund vaccination efforts, Wilson said.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, had her staff reach out to RMC and help the hospital develop a request to the governor for COVID-related expenses.
Cobb-Hunter is a member of the JBRC. The committee has oversight in approving funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“I have been seeing all these hospitals all across the state submitting letters to the governor's office requesting money,” Cobb-Hunter said. “It made sense to me that the RMC should be included in that.”
RMC appreciates the vote of confidence the state showed by providing the relief, Wilson said.
He also praised Cobb-Hunter for helping shepherd the money through the process.