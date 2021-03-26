Hospital providing coronavirus bonuses; CEO thanks Cobb-Hunter for assistance

Regional Medical Center employees will receive bonuses based on the hours they worked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some employees will be eligible to receive up to $2,000 as part of a retention pandemic bonus.

Employees working more hours during the pandemic will receive more bonus pay, interim CEO Kirk Wilson said Thursday.

“We will reward the health care heroes here at the Orangeburg Regional Medical Center with a special bonus that will vary based on how many hours they worked during the last year – from March 20 until today,” Wilson said. “It is a retention bonus and a ‘thank you” bonus for all the hard work they put in so we can continue to treat and vaccinate people.”

The bonuses will be given to all the hospital's 1,300 employees except for doctors and physician assistants, who are under contract. The RMC Board of Trustees agreed to the payout during its regular board meeting on Tuesday.

The bonuses are made possible through the state's Joint Bond Review Committee's COVID Response Reserve Account relief fund, which allocated about $12 million to four hospitals in the state, Wilson said. RMC will receive $3 million.

