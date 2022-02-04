Hospital postpones elective surgeries

The Regional Medical Center is postponing elective surgeries due to staffing constraints.

“This was a difficult decision and is monitored daily. This postponement is not expected to go on past Feb. 18,” the hospital said in a statement released Friday.

The hospital is not redirecting patients to other facilities, it said. “If the surgery is urgent and emergent, we will still do the case. Only elective cases are postponed,” the statement said.

RMC has 21 surgeons covering seven specialties.

Over the last 30 days, only one surgeon has tested positive and was quarantined for five days, according to RMC.

“Collectively, we have 12 staff out in the OR/DAI departments. But we also have vacancies we are trying to fill,” the statement said.

RMC says employees are not leaving the hospital ahead of the federal vaccine mandate for health care employees. It also says the mandate is not affecting surgical staffing.

Under the federal mandate, employees have to receive their first shot by Monday, Feb. 14 or be terminated if they do not do so. The deadline for the second shot is March 15, 2022.

If the hospital does not comply with the mandate, the organization could lose Medicare and Medicaid payments, which make up approximately 75% of its revenue.

Asked when it will begin terminating employees, RMC said “We have to review the progress of the mandate in detail and will need to review all exemptions as well before making any rash decisions.”

The RMC continues to see COVID patients.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, RMC had about 70% of its 161 beds occupied through Feb. 1.

RMC has 25 patients with COVID. Four of them are in the intensive care unit and two are using ventilators.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.