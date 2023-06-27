The Regional Medical Center lost about $31.3 million during its 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to its annual financial audit report released in May.

According to the 47-page audit, RMC's net position dropped to $21.2 million at the end of September 2022, compared to $52.5 million in September 2021.

Greenville, South Carolina, accounting firm Forvis LLP conducted the audit. The hospital's fiscal year ran from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

“The center’s total operating revenues decreased in fiscal 2022 due to decreased volumes in services primarily related to COVID-19 impacts and limitations on services provided,” the audit said. “The center’s operating expenses for fiscal 2022 decreased 3.1 percent. This is primarily related to decreases in volumes and related costs associated with the decrease in volumes.”

“The center continues to be challenged by issues of government regulation, declining reimbursement, changing technology, increasing pharmaceutical costs and staffing shortages,” the audit said.

The firm issued an unmodified or clean opinion on the audit, meaning the hospital's financial statements are correct and accurate.

According to the audit, the hospital saw total operating revenue for the year of $202 million and total operating expenses of $239.4 million.

The hospital had a total operating loss for the year of $37.4 million.

The hospital received $6.1 million in non-operating revenue during in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, bringing the loss up to $31.3 million.

Of this non-operating revenue, about $10.9 million was in COVID-19 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money. This gain in non-operating income was offset by a $3.3 million investment loss.

RMC financial and operational oversight is the responsibility of MUSC since March 1, 2023.

The current RMC Board is still responsible for closing out and maintaining specific financial accounts such as payroll obligations, fees and pending litigation matters.

Other financial indicators in the 2021-2022 audit included:

• RMC had $25 million of bond debt and made principal payments of about $1.3 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

• RMC had total liabilities of $77.4 million, a pension liability of $19.5 million and a long-term portion lease liability of $12.1 million, bringing the total liabilities to $109 million at the end of September 2022.

• The audit shows the hospital lost about $16.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. This brought the hospital’s net cash at the end of September 2022 to $3.1 million from $19.4 million at the end of September 2021.

• The hospital’s pension trust fund at the end of September 2022 was about $46 million, down from $59.4 million in September 2021.

• The hospital saw about $14.1 million in charges of charity care excluded from revenues through the end of September 2022. Charity care is care provided without charge to patients who meet certain criteria.

Using a cost-to-charge ratio, the hospital provided charity care services of about $4.3 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.