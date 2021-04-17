Hospital leader will earn $350,000; RMC’s new CEO starts on May 3

The Regional Medical Center’s new president and chief executive officer will earn $350,000 annually for three years, according to an employment contract released by the hospital.
David M. Southerland will start at RMC on Monday, May 3.
“The RMC community is excited to have someone at the helm to take ownership of the leadership,” RMC board Chairman Dr. Caesar Richburg said. “I wish to believe that the hospital's past is its prologue. The best days of the institution are ahead of us.”
Richburg says RMC will have “good, strong governance, laser-focused governance.”
“We will make certain that we take care of our employees,” Richburg said. “We will make certain that all are treated with dignity and respect.”
Richburg also hopes RMC can become a model for other rural, independent hospitals.
Southerland signed his contract April 8.
In addition to his base salary of $350,000, Southerland will receive a sign-on award of $75,000 to be paid out over a 36-month period, according to the contract. The payment will have to be paid back by Southerland if his employment is terminated.
Southerland would also be in line to receive an incentive compensation of up to 30%, or $105,000, of his $350,000 base salary if he meets metrics and performance goals set up by the hospital board.
Richburg said the specific metrics and goals will be discussed with Southerland upon his arrival.
“We will sit down with him, we being the board of trustees, and will look at what those metrics are and identify them,” Richburg said. “The intention is to make a review every three months.”
He said the hospital's management oversight committee meets monthly and could make needed adjustments prior to the three-month review.
After three years, Southerland's contract will automatically renew for one year each year unless either party provides written notice of non-renewal to the other party at least 90 days prior to the expiration of the term, according to the 12-page contract.
Southerland's severance will include a six-month base salary at the time of termination and will apply if RMC terminates the agreement without cause. If Southerland becomes employed within the six-month severance period, the monthly severance payments would stop.
Other noteworthy points of the contract include:
• An annual allowance of $20,000 for expenses related to his duties, such as professionally relevant memberships, automotive expenses and mobile device reimbursement.
• A one-time reimbursement of up to $20,000 for moving expenses to either Orangeburg County or Calhoun County.
• Payments not to exceed $150 per day for expenses incurred for temporary housing during the first three months of his beginning date.
• Professional dues, continuing education and travel expenses approved by the hospital.
Southerland has some connections to South Carolina.
He received his bachelor's degree from Clemson University. He once worked at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill as chief operating officer and senior vice president.
After Clemson, Southerland received a master’s degree in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and a master’s degree in management from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
He most recently served as area vice president and chief operating officer of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital in California.