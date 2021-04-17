Hospital leader will earn $350,000; RMC’s new CEO starts on May 3

The Regional Medical Center’s new president and chief executive officer will earn $350,000 annually for three years, according to an employment contract released by the hospital.

David M. Southerland will start at RMC on Monday, May 3.

“The RMC community is excited to have someone at the helm to take ownership of the leadership,” RMC board Chairman Dr. Caesar Richburg said. “I wish to believe that the hospital's past is its prologue. The best days of the institution are ahead of us.”

Richburg says RMC will have “good, strong governance, laser-focused governance.”

“We will make certain that we take care of our employees,” Richburg said. “We will make certain that all are treated with dignity and respect.”

Richburg also hopes RMC can become a model for other rural, independent hospitals.

Southerland signed his contract April 8.

In addition to his base salary of $350,000, Southerland will receive a sign-on award of $75,000 to be paid out over a 36-month period, according to the contract. The payment will have to be paid back by Southerland if his employment is terminated.