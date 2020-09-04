Hospital hires firm for CEO search

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Georgia-based health care advisory firm will help the Regional Medical Center’s board find a new chief executive officer for the hospital.

Early last month, the board decided not to renew its contract with current CEO Charles E. Williams. No reason was given to the public.

Williams became the hospital’s CEO in 2017 and will remain in that position until Dec. 10.

This past Tuesday night, the RMC board unanimously approved a motion to give “legal counsel the authority to execute agreements with The Coker Group,” as announced by board Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg.

The Coker Group is based in Alpharetta, Ga.

In other items:

• The board unanimously approved Rick Langosch as RMC’s interim chief financial officer.

• The board unanimously approved Cynthia Dixon as RMC’s chief nursing officer.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

