The Regional Medical Center says it has entered into a lease agreement with a health technology company to provide the latest in diagnostic, surgical and other medical equipment.
"Previously, RMC bought all technology and equipment, but like other health care systems across the nation, revenue did not afford RMC the opportunity to continually update and replace its technology/equipment," RMC Vice President of Strategy and Marketing Carol Koenecke-Grant said.
"With significant advances in technology, RMC looked for a strategy to update its technology and equipment at a price point that RMC could manage,” she said.
Koenecke-Grant said the five-year partnership with Royal Philips will allow the hospital to offer patients the advanced technology and equipment seen at larger, more urban hospitals.
According to a joint press release from Philips and RMC, the partnership will provide the hospital with imaging solutions, such as the helium-free Ingenia Ambition X system, which can help it improve diagnoses and perform faster exams.
The partnership will also enable the hospital to have access to technology that provides minimally invasive procedures such as the Philips Azurion image-guided therapy platform.
According to Philips, image-guided therapy is where treatment is performed through a small incision and guided by imaging technologies including X-ray and ultrasound.
The procedure is replacing open surgery for the treatment of many diseases.
Patients face less trauma, and as a result hospital stays are shortened.
The partnership will enable the hospital to have in place the equivalent of about $16 million worth of equipment.
"Philips worked closely with RMC to ensure that the monthly payments were affordable and within RMC’s annual budget," Koenecke-Grant said.
She said Philips will also provide service and support to the hospital.
Through its partnership with Philips, the hospital has already received three new ultrasound machines.
"Information services is working to integrate the new technology with RMC’s current technology," Koenecke-Grant said. "The equipment delivery dates will occur through the fiscal year 2020 and will vary depending upon the modality and any upfitting that needs to be done in the facility to accommodate."
In addition to the ultrasound machines, the hospital will also receive new diagnostic imaging technology and a new catheterization lab.
"RMC will be able to offer cutting-edge technology at all times," Koenecke-Grant said. "To have the ability to upgrade an entire diagnostic imaging platform at one time is remarkable and exciting for the region – patients will have access to state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging in all modalities."
Departments receiving the new equipment will primarily be radiology and cardiology.
“Delivering truly outstanding care requires our clinical teams to be at the forefront of the latest developments in medicine," RMC President and CEO Charles Williams said. "Partnering with a health tech leader like Philips ensures our early and ongoing access to leading-edge solutions that can help us deliver the high-quality care our communities deserve."
Koenecke-Grant said the partnership will also support the hospital's recruiting efforts, enhance planned spending across the hospital and allow for growth into the future.
