Hospital filling top-level positions; RMC trustees discuss search for president
alert top story

Hospital filling top-level positions; RMC trustees discuss search for president

Regional Medical Center

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The Regional Medical Center has several vacancies in management-level positions due to recent departures, according to hospital officials.

The vacancies are not negatively impacting patient services or care, RMC Vice President of Strategy and Marketing Carol Koenecke-Grant said.

"Hospital operations have not been affected," Koenecke-Grant said. "Interim directors are currently in place."

The hospital is currently recruiting for a permanent perioperative director and emergency room director.

"RMC has ensured that vice-president level leaders are providing enhanced oversight of these areas until permanent directors are in place," Koenecke-Grant continued. "All interim personnel are in place and functioning well."

The hospital has also seen some vacancies in executive-level managerial positions that have been filled with interim personnel.

Currently, the hospital has an interim finance director, Rick Langosch. The hospital's previous CFO Liza Porterfield resigned from the position earlier this year, according to hospital officials.

The hospital also recently hired a new chief nursing officer, Cynthia Dixon, following the departure of former CNO Dana Dalton this summer.

The hospital is also currently beginning the search process for a new chief executive officer.

Regional Medical Center trustees met behind closed doors for a little over an hour Tuesday to discuss the search for a new CEO.

Upon return to open session, the board voted to adjourn without taking a vote.

Last month, the hospital board decided to not renew the contract of President and Chief Executive Officer Charles E. Williams.

Williams will remain at the hospital until his contract ends on Dec. 10.

No reason has been given for the board's decision to not renew Williams’ contract. He came to RMC in December 2017.

