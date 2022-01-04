 Skip to main content
Hospital ED ‘overrun’ with COVID test requests

An exterior view of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

The Regional Medical Center is asking individuals to get tested for the coronavirus at a testing site or pharmacy rather than at the hospital's emergency department.

“The RMC ED is currently being overrun with a very high number of patients seeking COVID-19 testing for the omicron strain,” RMC President David Southerland said. “There are multiple sites throughout Orangeburg County to get tested for COVID-19.”

While some people go to the emergency department for non-urgent care, Southerland said “They need to go to a good alternative option, like Express Care, which is on the other end of campus and is open during the day.

“They can get in and get out and treated in significantly less time for basic health care needs.”

Southerland said Express Care is also providing COVID-19 testing.

State health care groups say most COVID-positive individuals with mild to moderate symptoms can safely recover at home without emergency medical attention.

In light of the increase in coronavirus cases, the hospital has restricted visitation.

“We put this back in place to control the number of people coming into the hospital who may have been exposed to the most recent omicron strain,” Southerland said.

There are some exceptions.

Husbands of pregnant wives who are about to give birth will be allowed in the hospital. Also, patients who need assistance or are not capable of making their own decisions are allowed one visitor.

Pediatric patients may also have one visitor.

Southerland said the surge of the virus has also impacted the hospital's staffing.

“We have a number of employees that are out,” he said. “We are doing what we can to cover the critical areas. We are doing a good job of covering it. There is double coverage in some areas.

“We are trying to keep people out of the hospital so it does not get any worse.”

COVID testing sites

Orangeburg

• Orangeburg County Public Health Department, 1550 Carolina Avenue in Orangeburg.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

No appointment is needed. Pre-registration is encouraged at https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov.

Self-test kits are available for pick-up Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• South Carolina State University, 200 Buckley Street in Orangeburg.

Open Jan. 5, 6, 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

More information or pre-registration: https://honumg.info/SCUCC

• CVS Pharmacy – Orangeburg, 2195 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg. Testing for 10 years and older with parental consent.

More information or pre-registration: www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

• Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, 3250 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

Open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment needed. More information or pre-registration: https://honumg.info/OCTech

• Holly Hill Public Health Department

Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is needed. However, pre-registration is encouraged at https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov.

Self-test kits are available for pick-up Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bamberg County

• CVS Pharmacy, 18252 Heritage Highway in Denmark in Denmark

Schedule an appointment online at www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Testing is available for those 10 years and older with parental consent.

• Bamberg County Public Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road in Bamberg.

Testing every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

No appointment is needed; however, attendees can pre-register at https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov. Self-test kits are available for pick up Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Voorhees College, 481 Porter Drive in Denmark

Testing on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

• Low Country Health Care System, 526 North Street in Bamberg - Padgett Family Practice

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An appointment and referral are needed. Visit www.lowcountryhealthcaresystem.com/padgett-family-practice.html

Calhoun County

• Calhoun County Public Health Department, 2831 Old Belleville Road in St. Matthews

Testing every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

No appointment is needed; however, attendees can pre-register at https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov

Self-test kits are available for pick-up Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Family Health Centers

FHC offers regular testing. This week it is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m.

Wednesday

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

• Shop Her Closet Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg

Thursday

• Orangeburg County Council of Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg

• Samaritan House of Orangeburg County, 1580 Middleton St., Orangeburg

Friday

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

