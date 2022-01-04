Hospital ED ‘overrun’ with COVID test requests

The Regional Medical Center is asking individuals to get tested for the coronavirus at a testing site or pharmacy rather than at the hospital's emergency department.

“The RMC ED is currently being overrun with a very high number of patients seeking COVID-19 testing for the omicron strain,” RMC President David Southerland said. “There are multiple sites throughout Orangeburg County to get tested for COVID-19.”

While some people go to the emergency department for non-urgent care, Southerland said “They need to go to a good alternative option, like Express Care, which is on the other end of campus and is open during the day.

“They can get in and get out and treated in significantly less time for basic health care needs.”

Southerland said Express Care is also providing COVID-19 testing.

State health care groups say most COVID-positive individuals with mild to moderate symptoms can safely recover at home without emergency medical attention.

In light of the increase in coronavirus cases, the hospital has restricted visitation.

“We put this back in place to control the number of people coming into the hospital who may have been exposed to the most recent omicron strain,” Southerland said.

There are some exceptions.

Husbands of pregnant wives who are about to give birth will be allowed in the hospital. Also, patients who need assistance or are not capable of making their own decisions are allowed one visitor.

Pediatric patients may also have one visitor.

Southerland said the surge of the virus has also impacted the hospital's staffing.

“We have a number of employees that are out,” he said. “We are doing what we can to cover the critical areas. We are doing a good job of covering it. There is double coverage in some areas.

“We are trying to keep people out of the hospital so it does not get any worse.”

