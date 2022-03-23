Hospital earns ‘Gold Seal’; Joint Commission reaccredits RMC

The Regional Medical Center has received the “Gold Seal of Approval” for health care quality from The Joint Commission.

The hospital was reaccredited on March 16.

“The successful Joint Commission accreditation is a more accurate and true reflection real-time of the quality care that RMC is delivering on a daily basis,” RMC President David Southerland said.

“We are working every day to improve the reputation and the quality care for RMC. This is truly evidenced by our successful accreditation by the Joint Commission,” he said.

The accreditation demonstrates the hospital's continuous compliance with its performance standards. The gold seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care, according to a Joint Commission press release Wednesday.

RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg congratulated Southerland and his team during Tuesday’s regular hospital board meeting.

“We are getting a blessing from them in terms of complete passage of their review,” Richburg said.

RMC underwent an unannounced onsite review in November 2021.

During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” Joint Commission Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, Mark Pelletier said.

“We commend Regional Medical Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care,” he said.

Accreditation is a three-year award.

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. It evaluates and accredits more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs nationwide.

