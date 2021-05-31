Hospital cuts temp employee costs; COVID’s financial impact fading

The Regional Medical Center is expected to phase out its expensive traveling nursing staff in the next couple of weeks.
“Since I have been with you about eight months, we have not been able to report that,” interim RMC Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch told trustees last week.
“I think that will make a real difference in your numbers,” he said.
The hospital’s greatest opportunity is in reducing the cost of its contract labor, he said. “That is directly affected as a result of COVID-19 and us having to use travelers and agency nursing and agency employees in a lot of areas.”
“We have worked hard to get locums tenens down,” he continued.
The hospital’s locums tenens cost for the month of April was $7,745, compared to $289,239 a year ago. Locums tenens are physicians that fill in for other physicians on a temporary basis.
“I think that may be a new low this fiscal year,” Langosch said.
Both contract and locum tenens employees are more costly for the hospital than regular employees.
Langosch said in light of the reduction in contract labor, RMC is “somewhat coming out from the financial part of COVID.”
“COVID has affected everything," he said. "It has affected our employees and our patients. It definitely affected our numbers. We have had to pay more for staff and supplies.”
Langosch said the hospital's net income for the month was $1.2 million, with about $880,700 received in non-operating income.
“We had a positive bottom line,” Langosch said. Much of that was thanks to money the hospital received in retention bonuses through the state's Joint Bond Review Committee's COVID Response Reserve Account relief fund. The RMC received about $3 million.
Finances have improved since April 2020, when the hospital was in the height of COVID.
Net patient revenue exceeded April 2020 by $6.2 million and inpatient revenue was about $1.9 million over last year. Outpatient revenue was about $10.7 million over from last year, Langosch said.
Operating expenses for April 2021 were $1.6 million over last year, but all staffing, salaries and locum tenens were about $1.3 million below April 2020 due to COVID.
“April last year was the second month of COVID,” Langosch said. “A lot of salaries and expense went into last year.”
While the hospital has seen a positive few months recently, it is still about $4.3 million in the red this fiscal year.
Langosch also noted the hospital’s commercial business is increasing, while Medicare payments went down about 2% over the past month.
“This is the first and second month that we saw some effects of negotiating our managed care contracts,” Langosch said. “Commercial business is increasing. I hope the trend continues.”
In related matters, Edisto Regional Health Services Committee Chair Dr. Gloria James reported the ERHS primary care practices visits for April 2021 were under budget by 1,141, or 24.6%.
The total revenues for the month for the practices was $60,821, which is below budget.
St. Matthews was the only practice to make budget for the month, James said.
Training and workshops will be held with other providers to help them be more successful, she said.
Year-to-date visits for the ERHS were also under budget by 5,395, or $256,970 below budget.
The RMC's Express Care visits for the month of April were under budget by about 557, or 36%, and overall revenues were $6,466 below budget for the month.
For the fiscal year to date, Express Care visits are under budget by 2,525, which is 59% below budget, and the overall revenues are $131,839 below budget.
In other business:
• New Chief Financial Officer Amy Crouch was introduced to the board. Crouch arrives to RMC from the state of Indiana. Crouch’s first day was May 17.
• Trustees named John Shuler vice chairman of the board. Shuler will fill out the remainder of Dr. Rocco Cassone’s office term.
• The board went into closed session to receive the president's report on contractual and personnel matters; a quality care report; a revenue cycle and performance improvement update; a management oversight report and an update on its Certificate of Need related to the construction of an ambulatory surgery center.