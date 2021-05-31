Hospital cuts temp employee costs; COVID’s financial impact fading

The Regional Medical Center is expected to phase out its expensive traveling nursing staff in the next couple of weeks.

“Since I have been with you about eight months, we have not been able to report that,” interim RMC Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch told trustees last week.

“I think that will make a real difference in your numbers,” he said.

The hospital’s greatest opportunity is in reducing the cost of its contract labor, he said. “That is directly affected as a result of COVID-19 and us having to use travelers and agency nursing and agency employees in a lot of areas.”

“We have worked hard to get locums tenens down,” he continued.

The hospital’s locums tenens cost for the month of April was $7,745, compared to $289,239 a year ago. Locums tenens are physicians that fill in for other physicians on a temporary basis.

“I think that may be a new low this fiscal year,” Langosch said.

Both contract and locum tenens employees are more costly for the hospital than regular employees.

Langosch said in light of the reduction in contract labor, RMC is “somewhat coming out from the financial part of COVID.”