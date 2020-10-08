Hospital, county boards talk; discussion centered on RMC’s president

Orangeburg County Council met with the Regional Medical Center’s trustees last week in an attempt to improve communication and dialogue between the two bodies.

"We wanted to listen to the board and also to give council an opportunity to talk and ask questions on certain things they felt they were not enlightened about," Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said.

He described the meeting as fruitful.

The meeting primarily revolved around the hospital board's decision in August to not renew the contract of President and Chief Executive Officer Charles E. Williams.

Orangeburg and Calhoun counties own the hospital. The county councils appoint hospital board members.

The Orangeburg County Council members say they were unaware RMC was not going to renew Williams’ contract.

Wright noted council members received a number of calls from constituents concerned about the hospital. Council members were not able to address those concerns.

During last week’s meeting, "We were trying to make sure we have everything together and to give our thoughts on what went down,” Wright said.