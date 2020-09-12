Hospital: Board meeting was legal; RMC chair responds to Orangeburg County Council questions

“The Times & Democrat requested this individualized notice on Aug. 21, 2020, and it will be given moving forward," the letter continues. "The entirety of meeting, except for the final vote, was conducted in executive session."

Richburg wrote that the, “personnel and contractual matters discussed in executive session are privileged and confidential.”

"The employment agreement between RMC and Mr. Williams requires that RMC give written notice at least 120 days in advance of the end of the initial term if it chooses not to renew the agreement," Richburg said. "If the notice of non-renewal is not given, the employment agreement renews for a two-year term."

His letter said, "It was the board’s duty and obligation to vigorously examine RMC’s current operations and make the decision to renew or not renew. The Board of Trustees had a lengthy and robust discussion regarding the decision."

"Ultimately, the board decided that the challenges ahead for RMC required a careful strategic plan and new leadership," he said. "The board has been charged with ensuring that RMC stands the test of time. The board’s dedication to this is unwavering, even when it must make difficult decisions."