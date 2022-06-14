Hosey wins House District 91 primary

State Rep. Lonnie Hosey of Barnwell won the Democratic primary for S.C. House District 91 on Tuesday.

Hosey, who has been in the House since 1999, was challenged by Orangeburg resident Dr. Kevin Ray.

Hosey received 2,763 votes, or 80%, to Ray’s 675 votes, or 20%.

If Hosey wins the general election in November, he will begin his 12th term in office in 2023. No Republican has filed for the office.

“I am appreciative of the voters for seeing I am genuine and am going to continue to work for the community,” Hosey said on election night.

Hosey said a major goal for his new term is to continue to push for the I-95 Corridor Authority Act to be passed into law. The bill would create a board with representatives from Orangeburg, Bamberg, Allendale, Barnwell, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Hampton, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.

The board would promote infrastructure, education and economic development in the area, Hosey said.

Another goal is to build relationships with the residents of Orangeburg County who are now included in District 91 after redistricting.

Hosey said he is “no stranger” to the people of Orangeburg County, having served as assistant director of South Carolina State University’s Adult and Continuing Education Center from 1988 to 2007.

“My goal for 23 years has been to listen to the people,” Hosey said. “People know me. They know I will work for the community.”

Hosey said he is able to get work done for the people he represents by making friends with both Democrats and Republicans in the House.

"I don't change my stripes when I go over," Hosey said. "There's no foolishness with me."

Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

