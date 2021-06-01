 Skip to main content
Horse Range Watershed commissioners sworn in
Horse Range Watershed commissioners sworn in

052121 horserange watershed.JPG

The newly installed commissioners of the Horse Range Watershed are, from left,

Felicia Baker-Washington, Randy Haas, George Asbury and Nathaniel Abraham.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

On Tuesday, May 18, the Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) hosted a swearing-in event for the Horse Range Watershed commissioners.

The open air event was held at the Santee State Park. OCSWCD Chair John Cuttino Sr. issued the invitation to the current board of the Horse Range Watershed commissioners: Dana Vogt, Nathaniel Abraham, George Asbury, Randy Haas and Felicia Baker-Washington.

Chris Workman, SCDNR Watershed districts manager, Conservation Districts Land, Water, and Conservation Division, was present to swear in the newly elected Horse Range Watershed commissioners: Nathaniel Abraham, George Asbury, Randy Haas, and Felicia Baker-Washington.

Others attending the event were commissioners of the OSWCD: John Cuttino Sr., Chair; George Ulmer; Harold Donnelly; and Associate Commissioner S.E. (Buddy) Felder; and employees of the district, Lisa Rigden, district coordinator; and Diane Curlee, education coordinator. George Asbury was accompanied by Kittie Asbury.

