DENMARK – Voorhees University President Dr. Ronnie Hopkins has been appointed president of the Association of Episcopal Colleges.

A subsidiary of the Colleges and Universities of the Anglican Communion, AEC consists of eight colleges and universities in the United States and abroad that are affiliated with the Episcopal Church.

“I am honored to serve at the helm of the association of our beloved Episcopal institutions in the United States and beyond,” Hopkins said.

The president of one of only two HBCUs affiliated with the Episcopal Church is looking forward to working with other presidents of the member institutions.

“I seek to work with my presidential colleagues to advance the Episcopal mission and approach to provide experiences that offer students an understanding of religion and faith, in addition to a lens through which to view the world,” he added.