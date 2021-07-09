Hopkins named Voorhees president

DENMARK – The Voorhees College Board of Trustees announced Friday it has named Dr. Ronnie Hopkins to serve as the 10th president of the institution.

The decision follows a national search, three finalists’ visits to campus and a unanimous vote by the board.

“With the help of the search firm, more than 107 applicants were reviewed. It was an exhausting process but we feel confident that we have identified the right candidate for whom the board voted unanimously,” said David Miller, chairperson of the Voorhees Board of Trustees.

Hopkins said, “I appreciate the board’s confidence in my ability to lead Voorhees and I am honored to serve as president of the college.

“I look forward to working with the board, the senior leadership team, faculty, staff, alumni and the community to develop students to become contributing members of a global society.”

Hopkins was appointed to begin work Friday.

“In the coming weeks, we will be looking forward to promoting the brand of the college, enhancing our enrollment opportunities, friend raising and fundraising and preparing to have students fully involved on campus when they return in August for the 2021-2022 academic year,” Hopkins said.