An Orangeburg health care clinic held an open house and grand opening of its new pharmacy and renovated facility earlier this month.

HopeHealth in Orangeburg, 1857 Joe Jeffords Highway, celebrated the opening of HopeHealth Pharmacy Orangeburg at its newly renovated facility Jan. 12.

The new HopeHealth Pharmacy offers medications for HopeHealth patients and the general public, with pickup inside or via the drive-through window.

The pharmacy aims to provide patients convenient hours and affordable prescriptions, and provides them access to "Rx ready" text messaging, mobile refill requests and medication listing through the Rx Local app.

The pharmacy also strives to provide affordable, accessible medications to patients to make their lives easier, according to HopeHealth officials. All prescription insurance plans are accepted.

HopeHealth Pharmacy is the newest addition to HopeHealth.

The clinic underwent a $2.1 million building renovation project last year to better serve patients by providing more space and to allow for more providers to offer services to the community, including same-day or next-day appointments for care.

The Orangeburg office has nine exam rooms, increased clinic space and a pharmacy.

HopeHealth is located in the former Liberty Room, which functioned as a banquet hall.

HopeHealth is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HopeHealth in Orangeburg currently is staffed with one medical doctor, two nurse practitioners, one LISW-CP (a form of licensed social worker), one pharmacist, and multiple case managers and clinical support staff members.

HopeHealth in Orangeburg was started by providing infectious diseases care in 2006 under the Ryan White grant program as an AIDS Service Organization (ASO).

The facility became a community health center in 2019, allowing HopeHealth to provide primary care services to anyone in the community regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, based on our sliding fee scale discount program.

With its expanded services, HopeHealth now provides adult primary care, infectious diseases services, behavioral health, basic women's health, case management services, and now pharmacy services.

The health centers serve more than 50,000 patients also in Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, and Williamsburg counties.

HopeHealth was founded in 1991 as a grassroots HIV/AIDS support organization, and was designated as a federally qualified health center in 2007 to expand its services to include primary and pediatric care.

HopeHealth now has over 100 providers with the majority of them in the Florence area.

For more information about HopeHealth in Orangeburg call 803-535-2272.