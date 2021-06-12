HopeHealth in Orangeburg expanding for primary care services

A local clinic specializing in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases is undergoing an expansion to accommodate its provision of primary health care for an increased population.

Located at 1857 Joe Jeffords Highway in Orangeburg, HopeHealth is undergoing the expansion to include the addition of four exam rooms, increased clinic space and a pharmacy.

Columbia-based Tyler Construction is completing the project at a price of approximately $2.1 million. The project is tentatively slated to be complete by the summer of 2022.

"The old Liberty Room is going to be turning into our new clinical space. We're turning that whole building into HopeHealth. We're going to have more exam rooms, room for another provider and we're going to be adding a pharmacy. We're just going to have a lot more space," site administrator Amber Kadlowec, MBA, said.

"We're not utilizing any federal funding for this project," she said.

The administrator said the Liberty Room, next to the HopeHealth office, was previously been used as a banquet hall.

"The building is not accessible from inside. So we're going to be, like, tearing down a wall so you'll be able to walk through the whole building. The whole building will be HopeHealth," she said.