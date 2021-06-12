HopeHealth in Orangeburg expanding for primary care services

A local clinic specializing in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases is undergoing an expansion to accommodate its provision of primary health care for an increased population.
Located at 1857 Joe Jeffords Highway in Orangeburg, HopeHealth is undergoing the expansion to include the addition of four exam rooms, increased clinic space and a pharmacy.
Columbia-based Tyler Construction is completing the project at a price of approximately $2.1 million. The project is tentatively slated to be complete by the summer of 2022.
"The old Liberty Room is going to be turning into our new clinical space. We're turning that whole building into HopeHealth. We're going to have more exam rooms, room for another provider and we're going to be adding a pharmacy. We're just going to have a lot more space," site administrator Amber Kadlowec, MBA, said.
"We're not utilizing any federal funding for this project," she said.
The administrator said the Liberty Room, next to the HopeHealth office, was previously been used as a banquet hall.
"The building is not accessible from inside. So we're going to be, like, tearing down a wall so you'll be able to walk through the whole building. The whole building will be HopeHealth," she said.
Kadlowec continued, "We currently have five exam rooms. We're going to have nine now. We're super excited. We've been waiting a long time for this to happen. We're excited for more space and room to grow. I am proud of this place and where we've come from."
HopeHealth has been serving since 2010 as the new home of The Changes Clinic, which was established in Orangeburg in 1991 and singled out by former President Bill Clinton to illustrate the success of federal funding for AIDS clinics.
The clinic provides outpatient treatment and care for people with HIV and AIDS living in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.
The clinic was housed in the Orangeburg County Health Department before finding a new home as part of Florence-based Hope Health, which was founded in 1991 as a grassroots HIV/AIDS support organization and designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center in 2007 to expand its services to include primary and pediatric care.
The Ryan White CARE Act is the federal legislation that provides funding for facilities offering free medical care to HIV and AIDS patients.
With its expanded mission, HopeHealth now has 15 locations and over 100 providers covering primary care, dental care, chiropractic care, rheumatology, endocrinology, behavioral health and psychiatry, pain management, substance use treatment and women’s health services.
HopeHealth in Orangeburg is one of three HopeHealth infectious diseases treatment and prevention centers that also now provide primary care services.
"We have about 450 infectious disease patients, but we do primary care as well now. We became a community health center in 2019. Before, we had previously only provided infectious disease services, but now we have a primary care provider.
"So we're open to anybody in the community. We do a sliding fee scale program. So we take anybody and everybody whether they have insurance or the ability to pay or not. We don't turn anybody away," Kadlowec said.
"We did just hire an M.D. We're currently have two nurse practitioners," she said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD