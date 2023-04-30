Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School graduating senior Zipporah Howell says Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has helped prepare her for what she may face going forward.

“I have taken dual enrollment since my junior year,” Howell said. “I have enjoyed the challenge it gave me because it gave me more time to self-evaluate what college courses would be like in the future.”

“It was good,” Howell continued. “The teachers and professors are very interactive with you. They make it known that you are not alone. Whatever you are going through, they are very understanding. I am thankful for that.”

Howell joined hundreds of seniors from the Orangeburg County School District at OCtech on Thursday as part of Senior Acceptance Day. Students came from Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Edisto, Lake Marion, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Bethune-Bowman, North and Branchville high schools.

Senior Acceptance Day is a partnership between the school district and OCtech called “The Hope Initiative.”

Students were able to walk across the stage and receive, on a provisional basis, the opportunity to attend the college.

While Howell plans to attend Norfolk State University, she praised the Senior Acceptance Day idea.

“It gives the students an opportunity to let them know that if they feel like they have nothing, they have something,” she said.

In the interim, Howell is excited about “stepping into this new path in my life.”

“I am going to be meeting a lot of new people and I am going to be in a new area,” Howell said. “I have lived there before, but it is going to be a big surrounding area with a lot of new people. I am just ready for the experience.”

About 678 students walked across the stage at OCtech's Roquemore Auditorium. In order to make the event happen, the district transported the students in 23 school buses.

The same offer was presented to Calhoun County High School seniors earlier in the month.

Edisto High School Senior Khristian Sprinkle is currently a dual-enrollment student at OCtech. He plans to go to a four-year college and major in music education.

Sprinkle said the Senior Acceptance Day is a good thing.

“I think it is a great opportunity for people who don't know what they want to do or want to just go to school to get certified and work,” Sprinkle said. “It is a great opportunity because this education is the same as everyone else. It is just what you want in life.”

Prior to the event, which is believed to be the first of its kind in the state, the transcripts of all OCSD and CCSD students were reviewed and audited.

The OCSD and CCSD students who choose to attend will work with the OCtech team to finalize admittance into a degree or certification program.

All students received an envelope with a personal letter containing information on the next steps for moving forward with the college, an application, an OCtech sticker and a voucher for an OCtech T-shirt. Students were also introduced to OCtech's admissions counselor and recruiter Desirae Hook.

Dr. Walt Tobin, OCtech president, related to the students a recent conversation he had with adults in the workforce who expressed dissatisfaction with their jobs.

“Part of the reason they are not satisfied with the job they are in is because they don't have the proper education to be able to progress,” Tobin said. “Today what we present you with is an opportunity for you to prepare for your future.”

Tobin said Senior Acceptance Day is about hope and opportunity that lead to success.

“Regardless of who you are and where you come from and what your name is or whether you are the valedictorian, the top 50%, the top 75%, there is a place for you here,” he said.

“What if I told you there was a place where you could graduate with a credential and earn anywhere between $65,000 and $80,000 as a starting salary?” Tobin continued. “And if I told you that there is a place for you where you are welcomed, to feel supported, where you can be put on a path to success: Would that be a place you are interested in?”

“That place is here,” Tobin said.

For students interested in earning a baccalaureate degree, “there is an opportunity for you with our Pre-Professional Gap Year program to get a jump start on that baccalaureate degree at a fraction of the cost in a fraction of the time,” he said.

“When we pair a career and tech credential along with some gen ed courses, you leave here with a valuable skill that allows you to work,” Tobin said. “You earn the first two years of college and you earn your path to getting a successful career.”

“Or if you enroll in one of our career and tech programs, you can be on a path to a successful career in a very short amount of time," Tobin said. "I encourage you to take advantage of this opportunity. What we are providing you with is the first step on that journey to being able to achieve the American dream."

Tobin said the provisional acceptance to the college means if the students graduate from high school, fill out an application and complete the enrollment process, they are accepted.

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said The Hope Initiative is aptly named.

“Let's face it, the truth is some of us didn't put our best foot forth when we should have,” Foster told the students. “We will find ourselves in 22 days ... walking across the stage, but walking into the real world.”

“It is our responsibility and our obligation to instill hope that if I didn't do what I needed to do, then there is still an opportunity for me to continue moving forward,” Foster said. “That there is someone here in this community, a group of people here, that will give us hope.”

Foster also told the students that this opportunity provided them is an act of love on the part of OCSD and OCtech.

“It is bigger than college,” Foster said. “It is about making sure every single student in this community understands that the adults love, care and value them. That we are willing to put and invest our resources into each and every one of you. That is what it's about.”

“Take the hope and the love that we have for you and build the next future,” Foster said. “Go be great.”

OCSD trustees Dr. Debora Brunson, Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens and Mary Ulmer were in attendance.

S.C. House Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, offered a prepared message via video to the graduating seniors.

“Congratulations on Senior Acceptance Day,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“You know it is a big deal. You've completed the first step on what I believe and hope will be a long journey for you.”

“As you think about your next step, how about just stop for a moment, take a deep breath and look at what you have achieved so far,” Cobb-Hunter said. “You know what I think? You ain't seen nothing yet. The future is before you. The world is yours. All you need to do is step into it.”