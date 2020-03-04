'Honored and humbled': Former Orangeburg County DSS director cited for benevolence by OCCOC

She said her mother was the same way.

"She was a very helpful person and loved to feed people, feed the community, feed family. So I think that kind of started with my her and my grandmother. I just kind of observed and watched how they interacted with people. A lot of people would congregate at my grandmother's house, or at my mother's house because she was always in there cooking when she wasn't working," Sherman said.

She is also a member of the Orangeburg chapter of The Links, where she continues to help.

"We do an after-school program at Mellichamp (Elementary School). We go every Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer tutoring, we work on soft skills such as oral presentations. We work with the students with talking to crowds of people and on their writing skills. We have five facets in our organization ... I happen to be over the arts facet. So we do try to slip an art project in there when we're talking about the different subjects," Sherman said.

While she works part-time at Claflin University, she is often seen staying all day.

"I enjoy it. I really enjoy working with the students, and I enjoy what I do. We get to travel a good bit, too. The students present at national scientific conferences and regional conferences. So that's a good plus," Sherman said.