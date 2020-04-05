Homeschooling parents give tips to other parents having to educate at home

Dangling modifiers, algebraic equations and photosynthesis may be among the concepts many parents are having to brush up on as they prepare to educate their children from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A few homeschool parents from the Orangeburg Christian Home Educators Association say while the process will not be easy, it is manageable with planning -- and a little prayer.
“That is a major challenge for people. When you start with your kids at kindergarten like I did, you grow with them. You learn the curriculum because you’re the one teaching it to them, but when you come in in the middle like that and you have no clue what they’ve been doing, it can be very tough to work through all that,” OCHEA President Tracy Faile said.
“It helps to kind of know that everybody’s in the same boat,” the Norway resident said.
Giving kids schedules to go by during the day is key in keeping the process manageable.
“Schedules are definitely important. What I’ve found that works best for my own family is to set a time that they have to get up in the morning. They might do their chores and eat breakfast and everything, but then we have set a certain time that is school time,” Faile said.
“We also set an ending time, something that we think they should be able to be done by that time so that it doesn’t drag out over the day,” she said.
OCHEA member Jana Porter said, “I have a high schooler in 10th grade, a sixth grader and a fourth grader. It’s definitely a lot of differences going on. So they have their checklist for the day. Every Friday, I write out their weekly check list for the next week. Every day they have their guide of what I want them to get done each day. That helps me.”
OCHEA member Amy West of Orangeburg County’s Providence community said a set schedule for her child helps both of them.
“I put Tyler on task and we go by a schedule. It’s easier for him. Now, different children for different atmospheres, but it’s easier for him to know that this is what I have to do at 9 o’clock, 10 o’clock, and then he gets a mental break and physical break. He’ll go outside and ride his bike and then we go back and then 12 o’clock is lunch. He likes to be on a schedule,” West said.
She added, “I always have my son get dressed like he is going to school. There’s some of them that are very laid back and will do it in pajamas and do whatever, but it’s individual. What works for you might not work for me, and what works for me might not work you, but as long as it gets the work done, that’s all that matters.”
Faile, the mother of three, said each child must be worked with individually, with some children perhaps requiring more breaks than others.
She said it is also OK for parents to have incentives to motivate their child.
“It could be a major distraction being at home. There’s the TV, there’s PlayStation and all that good stuff. So if kids are having trouble staying on task and not being distracted, then maybe they could think of rewards to offer them for getting done in that certain amount of time that would help keep them on task,” Faile said.
Having a designated area in a home for school work is also key, Faile said.
“My kids like quiet. We’re not all in the same room. They’re in their own different places. A lot of times it ends up being their bedroom, but having a specific place where school takes place would be something I would recommend. But, again, it’s going to differ from family to family and even child to child,” she said.
Porter said, “We do it all in one room at a big dining room table. There are pluses and minuses to that, but they can also work in their individual rooms or on their beds.
“As long as they’re getting their work done, then that’s kind of what we do. If they’re not getting their work done, then I get to dictate where they sit to do their work.”
Faile said being patient will be key, particularly if you have children on different grade levels who all have to share the Wi-Fi.
“I was trying to do some work with my daughter who is in high school, but we couldn’t because my oldest son, who is in college, was watching some videos for his class. So we had to wait until he was done, which is no problem,” she said.
Porter said the first day after a break such a holiday or weekend tends to be the roughest.
“It’s really good to just go ahead and expect that day to not be the greatest because it usually isn’t. You can pray over it or whatever, but we say that with the work week, too. Mondays are kind of manic,” she said, noting that being as involved as many parents are now in their child’s education has pluses, too.
“When you’re this involved, write what they’re learning that day, write what they’re struggling with. It’s amazing how many other opportunities come up throughout the day that you can relay it back for them. I think that’s a big positive of homeschooling,” Porter said.
“You can go, ‘OK, you’re having trouble with decimals, you’re going to add this up at the grocery,’ or wherever you can do it. You do it more throughout the day, and it helps them, I think, solidify it more in their minds,” she said.
West said, “It’s difficult for homeschool families on different days. Days with the subjects that my child likes, it goes on as a breeze. With subjects he doesn’t like, it doesn’t go as well as you think it would, but it’s rewarding in the fact that you know that he’s learning.”
She added that she understood that it may outside help for parents who may not all the concepts of what their children are required to learn, including math.
“I understand fully what both parents are going through because they’re probably like fish out of water right now. My child was in public school up till third grade, and then I decided to do the home school. I never would have thought that I was capable of doing it, but it’s not as hard as what it seems like it is,” she said, noting that tutors can also be used.
“I look on YouTube and make sure that I understand how to teach the math. My son’s really good in math. So that helps me out a lot, but he’s not good on writing. He doesn’t like to sit down and write a paragraph like that…. But you just go about it. I pray a lot and just ask God to help me throughout the day,” West said.
Faile said, “Thankfully, it’s kind of toward the end of the year, but next year there might be a lot more review necessary at the beginning of next year for things that didn’t get covered well.”
Porter said the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced several more parents to educate their children from home, helps her appreciate the role of school teachers.
“Even as a homeschool mom, I can appreciate ... the teachers are very important. This definitely doesn’t displace them at all. There are many times that it takes another person that can get more out of them than you can,” she said.
West said it is imperative that parents make learning fun whether they’re in the classroom or at home. That includes incorporating things their children like in their learning.
“If they’re most interested in art or cooking, you can incorporate math skills in cooking with the measurements and stuff. You can incorporate the crafts and get them to measure out material. You’ve got to have a fun concept in it,” West said.
She added, “No, it’s not going to be easy and good every day. But at the end of the day, if you know that he’s got what he needs, then you’re good.”
Porter, who works as a speech therapist in public schools, said it’s key to not make the educational experience at home as rigid as it would have been in school.
“You can get really frustrated trying to emulate the school day at home, like the sitting in the desk, doing it in this order and taking these breaks. I definitely just had to learn the hard way that it’s going to look different at home ... They’re still learning a concept, but it’s going to be in a whole different way and a different schedule,” she said.
