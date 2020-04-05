Homeschooling parents give tips to other parents having to educate at home

“I was trying to do some work with my daughter who is in high school, but we couldn’t because my oldest son, who is in college, was watching some videos for his class. So we had to wait until he was done, which is no problem,” she said.

Porter said the first day after a break such a holiday or weekend tends to be the roughest.

“It’s really good to just go ahead and expect that day to not be the greatest because it usually isn’t. You can pray over it or whatever, but we say that with the work week, too. Mondays are kind of manic,” she said, noting that being as involved as many parents are now in their child’s education has pluses, too.

“When you’re this involved, write what they’re learning that day, write what they’re struggling with. It’s amazing how many other opportunities come up throughout the day that you can relay it back for them. I think that’s a big positive of homeschooling,” Porter said.

“You can go, ‘OK, you’re having trouble with decimals, you’re going to add this up at the grocery,’ or wherever you can do it. You do it more throughout the day, and it helps them, I think, solidify it more in their minds,” she said.