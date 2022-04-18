Homes planned at Lake Marion; gated community under construction

A gated community is currently under construction at Lake Marion, years after a large residential development was proposed for the site.

McCord’s Ferry at Lake Marion, a 700-acre master-planned lakefront community near Santee, will be a 1,000-home residential development when it is completely built out.

"We are excited to provide nearby companies like Volvo, Walmart, Continental Tire and more with high-quality housing options for their employees, as well as other individuals and families looking to relocate and settle alongside scenic Lake Marion," said Micah Simon, McCord’s Ferry lead developer.

The residential complex, which includes the subdivisions Twisted Oak, The Enclave at McCord’s Ferry and Poplar Creek at McCord’s Ferry, as well as lakefront condominiums, is being built by Charleston-based Audubon Homes, LLC.

Plans include a community center with meeting rooms, a fitness center and pool; pickleball courts; walking trails leading to Santee State Park; a community boat ramp and dock; boat and RV storage; retail and restaurants. A large, covered lakefront pavilion for concerts and picnics is also planned.

Currently, eight homes are under construction. Five of the eight properties have been sold.

The development has been a long time coming.

The property was initially eyed by Hilton Head-based Blackwater Development, which was formed in 2000 with the intent of building between 650 or 750 single-family residential homes overlooking the cove on Lake Marion.

The $300 million Blackwater at Lake Marion development never did get off the ground.

The grand opening of the McCord’s Ferry development is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24. McCord’s Ferry is located at 122 Twisted Oak Trail Boulevard in Elloree.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.mccordsferryatlakemarion.com or call 888-832-5253.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.