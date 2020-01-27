{{featured_button_text}}
Red Cross
Two homes in The T&D Region were damaged by fire in recent days, according to the American Red Cross.

A Denmark home was damaged by fire on Friday morning.

The Denmark Fire Department responded to the blaze on Locust Avenue.

The Red Cross is helping a family of six by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

An Elloree home was damaged by fire on Saturday night.

The Fort Motte Fire Department responded to the blaze on Goldenrod Lane.

The Red Cross is helping a family of two by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

