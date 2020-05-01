Homeboy Golf group campaigns to stop spread of virus

“OHGO has committed to invest in the development, production and placement of the signage, and we are confident we can have a positive impact on our communities,” the group said in a statement. The “Stop the Spread” campaign is another community focused program of OHGO. Other projects have included a mentoring program at Mellichamp Elementary, School, among other community programs focused on supporting Orangeburg.

The Orangeburg Homeboy Golf Outing Association is a group of men with Orangeburg connections -- “Orangeburg DNA” -- either by birth, residence or education, who have been gathering at some of the best known golf courses around the country to play a few rounds, enjoy camaraderie and reminisce about their developmental years in Orangeburg. OHGO is in its 29th year of existence of “Faith, Family, Friends and Fun.” A simple objective to stay connected with childhood friends has evolved into a model celebrating their Orangeburg heritage and engaging in community projects to support their hometown.

Some OHGO members have been friends for over 55 years since their early years growing up in Orangeburg when they were mere tots. They attended nursery and elementary school together, as well as being childhood playmates and represent some of the first classes dating back to the mid ‘70s of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. A few OHGO members are college and graduate school classmates, all with the common bond of having “Orangeburg DNA” and having pride in their heritage. OHGO members now reside in Orangeburg, Atlanta, Orlando, Charlotte, Columbia, Connecticut, New York, the Maryland/Washington, D.C. area and San Francisco. Each year, regardless of their current residence, the Homeboys gather to celebrate “Faith, Family, Friends, Fun" and Orangeburg.