'Home is where the heart is': Fire destroys home of late Eutawville police chief

There is a saying that "Home is where the heart is."

For Debbie and Jerry Parker, the family home of their late father and former Eutawville police chief, Russell Parker, and mother, Estelle, was a place where memories were built and dreams made.

"There were a lot of family gatherings there," Jerry said. "We always had Christmas and Thanksgiving there. The house was considered our home."

The residence on Couturier Street, which was built up into a home for 30 years, tragically burned down Feb. 21, leaving Debbie without a roof over her head.

"It was a tragedy," Jerry said, noting that visiting the house to see his parents was "always a breath of fresh air. It is heart breaking going to look at it."

Jerry recalled how his grandfather had an over-100-year recipe for Beaufort stew that was always cooked at the house.

"We would always go outside in the back yard and cook that," Jerry said. "We cooked it in the wash pot."

Jerry said the family was able to salvage some memorabilia from his mother's room but there was extensive smoke and water damage.

According to a Eutawville fire incident report, the fire's origins were in the home's living room from a malfunctioned powered heating source.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe fundraiser for Debbie.

About $1,930 had been raised of the $20,000 goal as of March 28. The monies have been raised by 21 donations.

Parker is a member of Sandridge Baptist Church. The church is also trying to help her save cherished items, rebuild or locate a place to live. Currently, she is living with friends and relatives until enough money is raised so she can find a place of her own.

The American Red Cross also provided Debbie shelter for some days.

The Parker family has always prided itself on community service.

Russell served as Eutawville police chief for 32 years. He served as an officer with the Holly Hill Police Department before being named police chief in Eutawville in 1977. Russell retired as police chief in May 2008.

Estelle was a former police and fire dispatcher for Eutawville before the 911 system formed.

"The calls went into my mother's house and the store where she worked," Jerry recalled.

Estelle and Jerry were also on Eutawville Town Council in the past and both, along with Russell, served on the Holly Hill Community Rescue Squad for years.

Estelle passed away in January 2021 at the age of 79. Russell died in September 2009 at the age of 67.

