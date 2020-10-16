Holly Hill woman wins $500,000

A Holly Hill lottery player didn’t think top prize-winning lottery tickets existed until she bought one and won $500,000.

“I was shocked, surprised and speechless,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

“I still am.”

She purchased a $500,000 Jackpot ticket at the Quick Stop on Old State Road in Holly Hill, took the ticket home, scratched it and jumped for joy when a half-of-a-million dollar prize was revealed.

“This will help my family,” the woman said.

She overcame odds of 1 in 660,000 to win the last top prize of $500,000 in the $500,000 Jackpot game.

Quick Stop in Holly Hill received a commission of $5,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

