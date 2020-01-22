A “certified” police officer is a person who has completed the basic training course at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
Not all police officers in South Carolina are certified. South Carolina law allows men and women to wear a badge, carry a gun and perform all the usual duties of a police officer for up to a year before enrolling in the academy.
There are many reasons why most police departments prefer to hire certified officers. They know the certified officers are trained and tested. They don’t have to pay for the officer’s training at the academy. They don’t have to make do without an officer while the officer is away at the academy.
When departments hire “non-certified” or “pre-academy” recruits, it’s usually because of the chromic, widespread shortage of certified police officers, especially those who are willing to stick around for a while when the job market is so favorable for them.
Not too many months ago, the Holly Hill Police Department was adequately staffed to provide around-the-clock coverage, seven days a week.
You have free articles remaining.
But now the department is down to three full-time officers and one part-time officer, Chief Josh Detter told the town council at its January meeting.
“At this point, it looks like we’re going to hire non-certified officers and train them ourselves,” Detter said, adding that when a town pays to send an officer to the academy, it usually signs a contract with the officer.
The contract obligates the officer to stay with the town for a certain amount of time, and if the officer accepts another job before fulfilling the obligation, the officer’s new employer must reimburse the department for the cost of sending the officer to the academy.
Also during the meeting, Town Clerk Pam Hyman said she saw people throwing trash into a stormwater drain. That is a serious no-no – just last month, litter and “junk” clogged the drainage system and caused two lift station pumps to fail.
The town’s spare pump wouldn’t start, so a pump had to be rented. Ultimately, it’s the taxpayers who have to pay for repairs, rentals, cleaning, etc.
Speaking of taxes, Hyman also said that she sent out the annual business license renewal notices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.