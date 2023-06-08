Town council terminates judge, clerk

Several personnel changes have taken place in Holly Hill’s government since the first of the year.

On March 6, the council voted unanimously “to remove the town’s municipal judge, Chasity Avinger, from her duties, effective immediately,” according to the minutes of the meeting.

On April 3, the council voted unanimously to appoint Margo Banks as the municipal judge and Lauren Smith as the part-time backup.

On May 1, Tommie Burkins and Kate Copsey were sworn in as members of the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals. Burkins was also sworn in as a member of the Holly Hill Election Commission.

Also on May 1, the mayor stated that, “as of May 1, Town Clerk Pamela Hyman was terminated of all duties from being town clerk,” according to the minutes.

On May 15, the council met in executive session and then announced that the grievance policy does not apply to Hyman and upheld the termination of her employment, according to the minutes.

In a brief interview after the June 5 meeting, Chavis declined to elaborate on the departures of Avinger and Hyman.

He said several “good candidates” met the May 17 application deadline for the position of clerk. He said interviews are ongoing and he expects the position to be filled “soon.”