As more than a dozen developers line up with plans to build residential subdivisions in and near Holly Hill, officials are taking measures to ensure that the town’s growth will be orderly.

In recent months, the town’s Planning Commission engaged in “many hours of discussion and research” to update the “Permitted Use Table” in the town’s zoning ordinance, Chairman David Teague said.

The table was previously revised just five years ago, but some items have already become outdated, said Rebecca Vance, a consultant hired by the town to assist the commission.

“The market moves faster than any zoning ordinance,” Vance said. Some of the revisions deal with matters that were off the radar five years ago.

The commission members “were deliberate about looking at every use and every zoning district to see where things were off,” Vance said.

The result was a lengthy list of “tweaks here and there” throughout the ordinance, ranging from accessory buildings to cemeteries.

Some existing uses will become non-conforming as a result of the revisions. Teague emphasized that all of them are “grandfathered.” That means they will be allowed to remain as is, under most circumstances.

Holly Hill Town Council held a public hearing on the revisions during its regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 5. There was a request for clarification, but no comments in favor or in opposition.

Minutes later, the council gave final approval to the revisions to Permitted Use Table 6-1, sections 717, 718, and 719.

Details can be obtained at Town Hall during regular office hours and will be posted on the town’s website in the near future.

Other forward-looking discussions arose during the public comments time.

Kate Copsey asked Mayor Billy Chavis about conversations circulating in the community about real estate firm Coldwell Banker’s “vision or plan for the town.”

“No one outside of your town limits has any control over what we do,” the mayor declared. “This is our town. You rule the roost. No more outside interference by anybody.”

The council is looking to make streetscape improvements in the downtown block of Old State Road (U.S. 176) and hired Thomas & Hutton Consulting Services during a special called meeting on March 20.

“You’re going to see a big difference in that downtown area,” the mayor said during the June 5 meeting. “We have the plans, but the plans are not ready to be shown to the public.”

He said he would be glad to reveal the plans once the town gets approval from the South Carolina Department of Transportation and obtains the funding, which is approximately $4 million.

Copsey also asked for an update on the town’s contract with EnviroLink to operate the water and wastewater systems.

Chavis replied that the initial contract, which was for 120 days, was extended to a full year, with an option to renew.

He expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, especially considering the challenges it has faced.

“The people we had running it before did not know how to run a system,” Chavis said. “It was run into the ground for the past 12 to 15 years. It was run into the ground.”

EnviroLink has dealt with “multiple fires in our sewer system,” Chavis said. A years-long clog on Sugar Hill Road was removed. A “massive collapse” on S.C. 314 was repaired. A “massive leak” in front of the Meadows Apartments has “finally been taken care of.”

A pipe on Brant Avenue collapsed and the street will have to be closed and dug up in the near future, the mayor added. Next, the company will address a leak in a concrete pad on Collier Street that was discovered in September 2021.

“Just bear with us,” the mayor requested.

All that work takes money, and the mayor expressed disappointment that the towns in eastern Orangeburg County got “not one penny” from the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program, “but Orangeburg got plenty.”

Chavis added that the town raised water and wastewater rates too little, too late – 5% in 2021, which was nine years after a study warned that rates should be hiked immediately to keep the utility system solvent. Independent auditors have given the same warning in multiple years.

Another attendee, Tammy Fountain, said it took Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputies 48 minutes to respond to an emergency call at the residence of an acquaintance outside the town limits.

She asked if the town had made any progress in its effort to sign a mutual aid agreement with the sheriff’s office, which, among other things, would allow town police officers to respond to emergencies outside the town limits.

She was informed that the sheriff’s office has continued to be non-responsive since a testy confrontation that occurred during a Holly Hill Town Council meeting in January, which was reported in detail in The T&D at that time.

Mayor Chavis said town police will always respond within the town – “We take care of ours” – and to schools. Otherwise, he advised out-of-town residents to complain to the sheriff’s office and their county officials and consider annexing into town if they are able.

Fountain also expressed gratitude that “somebody cleaned up” the old school property at 1250 Unity Road. She asked if anyone had information on future plans for the property.

Chavis replied that the Community Organization for Rights and Empowerment, or CORE, was dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic but is now reactivating itself.

After the meeting, a spokesperson for CORE said the organization is preparing to make a major announcement at the appropriate time in the near future.

Also during the June 5 meeting:

Dr. Gaynell Walters announced that the Holly Hill Library, in the municipal complex at 8423 Old State Road, will kick off its annual six-week Summer Reading Program Friday, June 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. The featured event is “Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘n’ Roar Dino Show,” an interactive theater adventure with animation, comedy, puppets, magic, and music. Also scheduled are a water slide, face painting, hot dogs, snow cones, and a book fair.

Council member Leanne Troutman asked residents to call Town Hall “first thing Thursday morning” if they are skipped by the garbage collectors on their regular Wednesday rounds.

Councilman George Summerson reported that grass will be cut and more bushes will be taken down by the end of the week at the town-owned airport.

Ken Mackey reported that the Experimental Aircraft Association Club based at the Holly Hill Airport has a new president who wants to begin a “Young Eagles” program for youths ages 8-17. More details will be announced later.

The council approved a lease agreement with Santander Bank for two Dodge Durango police patrol vehicles.

Police Chief Josh Detter said he anticipates approval of a grant request for a school resource officer for Holly Hill Elementary School.

Council member Cynthia Fuller complained that a police officer tailgated her. Detter said officers sometimes need to do that briefly to read a license tag. “Our cameras are always recording,” he added, and invited her to review the footage if she has any concerns.

Code enforcement officer Gayle Austin said she is continuing compliance enforcement efforts with regard to 11 shipping containers throughout the town.

The council gave final approval to William Thornley’s petition for annexation of his property at 2428 Eutaw Road. No one spoke during a public hearing on the matter.

George McCray of Eutawville said he inherited his late great-grandmother Victoria Simmons’ acreage and was willing to donate a quarter-acre to the Town of Holly Hill for the construction of an animal shelter and a parking lot for 18-wheel tractor-trailer rigs operated by town residents. Chavis replied that Holly Hill is presently not financially able to operate an animal shelter, but “let’s sit down and have a conversation.”

The council moved its next meeting to Monday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. due to the Independence Day holiday.