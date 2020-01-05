HOLLY HILL -- Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger administered the oath of office to David Barber and LeAnne Troutman at Holly Hill Town Council’s December meeting.
Barber defeated incumbent Councilwoman Jan Wiles in the Nov. 5 municipal election to represent District 1 on the council. Troutman won re-election to the District 2 seat, defeating Billy Chavis.
Mayor William Johnson thanked Wiles for her years of public service on the council and welcomed Barber.
Johnson noted that Wiles had served at the council’s liaison with the group of pilots who store their airplanes in hangars at the town airport. He asked Barber to serve as the new liaison.
Also during the meeting, the mayor asked Holly Hill police Sgt. Christopher Powell to talk about efforts to remove eyesores ranging from litter to uninhabitable buildings. Powell said the town works hand in hand with Orangeburg County and therefore follows the county’s protocols. He said the first step is to contact owners of property containing unsafe buildings or accumulations of litter and give them a specific length of time to respond.
If the owners fail to respond or if they excessively drag their feet, the next step is to issue a citation, which the owner can pay – and hopefully clean up the property to avoid getting another citation – or appeal the citation.
If the situation becomes a danger to the public, town officials can ask county employees to clean it up or even demolish an unsafe structure. The cost of the work gets added to the owner’s property tax bill. If the owner walks away from the property, it will be sold at the annual delinquent tax sale and the new owner will be responsible for paying the bill.
Audience members and town officials engaged in a prolonged discussion of certain properties on the north side of Old State Road near Gardner Boulevard.
