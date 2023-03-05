The Town of Holly Hill is seeking to use some land owned by Orangeburg County.

Orangeburg County Council recently gave first reading to an ordinance leasing the county-owned land to the town.

“This is in conjunction in working with the town of Holly Hill. The old county library, the current county regional center is currently not being used and the town of Holly Hill has approached us about using it for certain programs and incorporating certain things to help the youth,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

“They’ll use it as-is, and go in and make whatever repairs and things they have to do,” Young said.

Young said the town will be responsible for bringing the buildings up to an acceptable condition for usage. Young said there will not be any monetary cost for leasing the property.

He said the transaction will take effect upon the signing of documents.

The property is located next to the Town of Holly Hill Administration Complex.

In other business:

• Council gave third reading to an ordinance allowing the buying and selling of real estate property between Mixon Holdings LLC and Orangeburg County.

“This is a piece of economic development property that the county is looking to sell to go after additional properties that would benefit the county,” Young said.

The approximately 95 acres of land was sold to Mixon Holdings LLC for about $1.45 million. The property is located near the intersection of Red Bank Road and Industrial Boulevard outside Orangeburg.

Mixon Holdings LLC agent Danny Mixon said he had no specific plans for the property but will likely use the land as investment property for possible future development.

• Council approved a lease-purchase agreement with Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. for the purchase of heavy equipment from Blanchard Machinery Company.

The purchase is exempted from the county's procurement code. Normally the county puts such purchases out for bid, but in this case, the county has dealt with Blanchard for years and has been satisfied with the company's prompt service.

Council allowed Young to go ahead and purchase the equipment due to ongoing supply chain issues facing the country.

Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said the issue is part of an “ongoing situation” for the county.

“This is our ninth shipment due to the problems that the vendors have had actually obtaining the equipment during the pandemic,” County Attorney D’Anne Haydel said.

• Council gave third reading to an ordinance amending an economic development fund contribution level for the fees Orangeburg County and partnering counties receive through the joint county industrial park incentive structure.

The joint county industrial park incentive provides the county and a partnering county a percentage of the fee-in-lieu of taxes paid by an industry.

The fund is used for economic development projects and changes to economic development properties the county owns.

• Council gave third reading approval to the rezoning of .18 acres of State Court property to commercial general for an auto sales business.

Council's decision reversed a 5-1 vote in opposition to the rezoning request made by the Orangeburg County Planning Commission.

The property, which is undeveloped and vacant, is currently zoned residential general. It’s located off of Magnolia Street near Koyo. There is a mixture of residential and commercial uses within the vicinity of the proposed site.

• Council gave second reading to an ordinance entering into a lease agreement with Orangeburg County farmer Roy Hungerpiller III that allows Hungerpiller to farm undeveloped, county-owned industrial park land.

• Council gave second reading to changes in its fee-in-lieu of taxes and joint county industrial park incentives with Orangeburg County Solar Project LLC.

Council initially approved an incentive agreement with the solar farm in October 2019, but two additional parcels of land should have been included in the project.

• Council approved a contract with Kelsey Gunter for $1 million to handle splicing for the county’s broadband expansion.

Young said the splicing project is a part of the build out of the county’s broadband into rural areas of the county. Young said the splicing will occur throughout the county where broadband is being placed down.

Splicing aims to help maintain the reliability of data transmission.

• The county also approved a contract with Southeastern Specialty for $365,227 for the purchase of two new ambulances. The ambulances will have new chassis and a remounted box.

“We have some ambulances with 500,000 miles on them,” Young said. “Some are way older than others.”

Young said the county tries to replace ambulances every four years.

The ambulances will be used to respond to calls countywide and will be housed in areas that receive the most calls and then are rotated to lower call volume areas as they age.