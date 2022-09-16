Holly Hill rezoning gets final OK; Orangeburg County Council approves other changes

Orangeburg County Council recently approved several zoning changes, including giving final approval to the rezoning of the now-closed Holly Hill Golf Club.

About eight residents from the Holly Hill community were in attendance at a meeting last week to show their opposition to the rezoning.

Council unanimously gave third and final reading to an ordinance rezoning the property to residential general. That will allow the development of single-family homes.

Roy Walker, the owner of the golf club, closed it in July and has plans to sell it. The 93.59-acre property, located at 9159 Old State Road, was zoned forest agriculture.

Council has said the matter has been studied thoroughly and it was determined there is no legal reason to deny the rezoning.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young informed those in attendance that the rezoning is not the end of the process.

“That subdivision still has to have a subdivision development process,” Young said.

The S.C. Department of Transportation will most likely require a traffic study before the development can proceed.

“There is a whole process of subdivision development where he has to go through. Just because they rezone it does not mean they can start building houses tomorrow,” Young said.

In other actions involving property:

• Council gave unanimous third reading and final approval to a residential development on Bruin Parkway across from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School’s ball fields.

The development, named the Park at Wilkinson, will include 156 single-family homes on 60 acres.

The developer is Mount Pleasant-based M&P Land LLC. Groundbreaking for the development is targeted for January 2023 with first availability in July or August 2023.

• Council gave unanimous second reading to the rezoning of about five acres of property on Academy Lane in Holly Hill to residential general for the purpose of a residential development.

The property is currently zoned forest agriculture and is located behind Avinger Funeral Home.

• Council gave unanimous second reading to rezoning 2272 Magnolia St. to residential general for the purpose of re-establishing and maintaining the character of the community.

A petition of support for the rezoning was signed by 16 residents.

The property is currently zoned commercial general.

The rezoning request comes on the heels of a request by another property owner to rezone property across the street at 2251 Magnolia St. to commercial general from residential general for the purpose of opening a medical diagnostic testing facility. That request did eventually receive approval from council.

• Council gave unanimous second reading to the rezoning of about 19 acres of property on Old Number Six Highway in Santee to commercial general to establish a commercial campground site and tiny home vacation rental site.

The property is currently zoned forest agriculture.

The property is next door to Mount Hebron Baptist Church on Old Number Six Highway.

In other business:

• The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office will provide additional security detail at Orangeburg Preparatory Schools under an agreement between the county and the private school.

Council unanimously agreed to authorize a contract with OPS to provide security detail services.

“The safety and well-being of our faculty and staff have always been of utmost importance to Orangeburg Prep," OPS Board Chairman Michael Delaney said.

OPS has had the services of Deputy Jamie Kennerly for the past six years, Delaney said. Kennerly has served as a school resource officer, splitting his time between the upper and lower campuses of OPS.

This year OPS will hire an additional SRO: Sergeant Tammy Williamson.

“This allows both the upper and lower campuses to each have dedicated SROs providing security for our students,” Delaney said. “Deputy Kennerly and Sergeant Williamson also act as mentors and role models for our students. Each of these officers embody respect, responsibility, integrity, trust and uphold the highest ethical standards as they interact with our students each day.”

Delaney continued, “We are grateful our students get to see and establish positive relationships with these law enforcement officers.”

• Council unanimously approved renewing the Maxx LLC Revolving Loan Fund Project application.

The Lower Savannah Council of Governments’ revolving loan fund program helps small businesses obtain financial help to grow and expand.

The MAX Family Entertainment Center is seeking about $300,000 in the RLF program to help it build go-cart and miniature golf courses at its Red Bank Road facility.

The golf course and go-cart track will be built in the next six months.

The MAX used the RFL to start up the project. The business has paid off its original RFL loan, allowing it to reapply for a new loan, Young said.

The $4 million, 30,000-square-foot family entertainment center offers laser tag, trampolines, soft play, spin zone and more, along with food and refreshments.

• Council unanimously approved providing $109,000 in accommodations tax funds for tourist-related activities

The activities and amounts approved include $5,000 for the Town of Holly Hill’s Christmas festival; $20,000 for Santee Cooper Country for marketing and tourism; $20,000 for the Tri-County Chamber of Commerce’s website and social media presence and $19,000 for the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association’s upcoming events.

It also approved $45,000 for Orangeburg County to assist South Carolina State University in the promotion of the county through the Buddy Pough show; to assist with advertising at SCSU events; to increase tourism and development through Youth Day and to assist with Inauguration Day.

• Council unanimously passed a resolution honoring Billy Joe Armstrong's service to the county.

Armstrong has served on the Fire Commission Board for the Santee Fire Service District since January 2009. Armstrong announced his retirement from the board.

Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell sponsored the resolution.